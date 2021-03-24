This hilarious sketch absolutely nails the horrors of workplace small talk

Twitter

As the government’s roadmap to removing coronavirus restrictions unfolds, people may be viewing the impending return to the workplace with mixed feelings.

On the one hand, it means getting up earlier to factor in the commute, but on the other hand – no more taking in parcels for that neighbour who never answers their door to delivery people.

It means once again having to iron the bottom half of your work outfits, but also lets you justify nipping into Pret to grab a coffee.

You may have to go cold turkey on the Holly and Phil content, but at least you’ll get to enjoy those lovely office chats again. Right?

Thanks to actor Harry Trevaldwyn, we can remind ourselves how those chats inevitably turn out.

the office chats you’re missing while you’re waiting for the microwave pic.twitter.com/ywGkcJPedl — Harry Trevaldwyn (@harrytrevaldwyn) March 23, 2021

Twitter related hard.

triggered my fight or flight https://t.co/w73OhI8vAX — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 23, 2021

THIS is the British workplace experience https://t.co/z1rNxHSHz9 — ‍♀️ (@angelamavalla) March 23, 2021

This is is spot on, except the kitchen looks too clean and the microwave isn't a festering hell mouth https://t.co/23zSzUOsf1 — BLTP (@Gargarin) March 23, 2021

Everytime I think I miss working in an office imma watch this video and snap myself out of it https://t.co/ABacXgQ01e — Jon Cornejo (@Jon_Cornejo) March 23, 2021

Alexandra Sheppard spoke for so many people when she tweeted this heartfelt statement.

As god as my witness, I will never work in an office again https://t.co/jit6yt4Fx1 — Alexandra Sheppard (@alexsheppard) March 23, 2021

If you decide to brave the workplace, despite the likelihood of awkward kitchen small talk, this other sketch may come in very handy.

how to receive negative feedback pic.twitter.com/Ke4AWy26Ff — Harry Trevaldwyn (@harrytrevaldwyn) January 11, 2021

As well as on Twitter, you can follow Harry on Instagram, so you’ll never miss any of his comedy gold.

READ MORE

This Dettol ad wildly overestimated people’s love for the office – 7 perfect takedowns

Source Harry Trevaldwyn Image Screengrab