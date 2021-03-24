This epic shutdown of a ‘choosing beggar’ after a rug on the cheap is an all-time classic

Pics

People loved this epic takedown of a ‘choosing beggar’ trying to get a rug on the cheap.

It was shared by crocheter Krafty Katt on Reddit and highlighted by the good people of Bored Panda.

The exchange begins with a request for a bespoke commission and – although the clues were there from the off – it’s still extraordinary just how far it escalated.

But in Krafty Katt, it turned out they were taking on entirely the wrong person.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘Ah, the classic “I need this desperately, so you should charge less” tactic. It’s a powerful negotiation tool, admitting that you’re desperate.’ HopeFox ‘I loved the “you should give me a friends and family discount”…. even though he’s been a huge dick the whole time, anything but a friend or family member … Although the response was golden “I charge friends and family more” lol.’ PogueEthics ‘The classic “I will destroy your business” response.’ JohnWickerBaskets ‘Remember kids if you think something costs too much, you can fix that with a few magic words … “Sorry, I can’t afford that right now”‘ -wafflesaurus- ‘Yeah but have you tried insulting and berating the artist until they lower the price?’ Draydii ‘Makes me want to buy a blanket.’ ChickenSkin1994

Check out Krafty Katt here!

READ MORE

This hilarious riposte to Orlando Bloom’s unhinged daily routine goes out to parents everywhere

Source Reddit u/krafty_katt Krafty Katt H/T Bored Panda Image Pexels