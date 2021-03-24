Awkward Zara shares the weirdest poses used for selling clothes – 17 wacky examples

Pics

The Awkward Zara Instagram account has dedicated itself to highlighting the uncomfortable-looking poses the clothing chain puts its poor models through.

They have their work cut out, because these are just the tip of the iceberg.

1. “And that was when I got asked to leave Lidl.”

2. Did they twist her arm to wear that?

3. Putting her best foot forward. And up.

4. Isn’t this how everyone holds their bag?

5. No – there’s also this method

6. Bags or mobile hide-and-seek paraphernalia?

7. She just wants pockets

8. Were all the chairs taken?

9. Chairs are hard