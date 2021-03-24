9 favourite reactions to the ‘Stanley Johnson loophole’ in the travel rules

News

When Boris Johnson thanks people for helping to flatten the curve, bring down the R number or protect the NHS by complying with coronavirus regulations, he’s definitely not talking to his dad, Stanley.

From the moment the PM first advised people to avoid infection by staying away from pubs, Johnson Snr. made it clear that rules are for other people.

Stanley Johnson slammed as ‘irresponsible’ after ignoring son Boris’s advice to declare he’s off down the pub.#covid19UK pic.twitter.com/VJbsJrvl2z — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 17, 2020

That includes travel bans.

One rule for Johnson senior, another for us plebs!

I can't travel to Greece to see my beloved grandma who just broke her hip & at 95 might not have long to live.

But Stanley Johnson IGNORED the UK to Greece travel ban & sneaked in via Bulgaria to visit his holiday home!! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/HjWeItZFdX — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) July 2, 2020

And mask mandates.

As laws around travel to other countries are strengthened, there was very little surprise at the inclusion of a ‘Stanley Johnson loophole’.

Covid travel rules will include 'Stanley Johnson loophole' for second homes https://t.co/Q9HxzRWJKH — Guardian politics (@GdnPolitics) March 23, 2021

The Green Party’s Caroline Lucas voiced her disgust.

😲 Boris Johnson putting ability to profit from overseas second homes above Covid safety in the same week we remember sacrifice & sadness of this year of lockdown Out of touch doesn't begin to cover it#stanleyjohnsonloopholehttps://t.co/bajbxab9pi — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) March 23, 2021

Twitter’s excellent Boris Johnson parody account shared this pretty feasible explanation.

As my dear old father Stanley Johnson once said to me, “I’m going to do what I want anyway, so you may as well make it legal unless you want to look stupid again”.

https://t.co/5tDXsqQUrL — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 23, 2021

He wasn’t the only one to pour scorn on the development.

1.

Foreign travel allowed for 2nd home owners to prepare it for sale. Yep, just a normal ‘every man’ policy there. How many will visit their 2nd home to “prepare it for sale” (ie tidy it up, take a photo) while having no bloody intention of selling it?!https://t.co/mrqv0XrBPW — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺💙🌍 #FBPE #FBPA ElectoralReform (@Beany_1) March 23, 2021

2.

Covid rules will allow for loopholes to create more Stanley Johnson jokes https://t.co/YNWdET823u — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) March 23, 2021

3.

It’s far too early in the morning to be contemplating Stanley Johnson’s loophole…https://t.co/BVdk7qX42t — Mrs Gladys Steptoe (@GladysSteptoe) March 23, 2021

4.

National day of reflection today. A minute's silence at noon, candles and torches at 8 pm and Stanley Johnson will be flying somewhere warm, without a mask. Stanley Johnson loophole? They really are tacking the mickey. https://t.co/TXt0HapZay — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) March 23, 2021

5.

Well, we all know what to say now if we want to go on holiday this summer and not be fined £5000… "I'm Stanley Johnson. And so is my wife."https://t.co/PCl8dy2nvf — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) March 23, 2021

6.

They don’t give a fuck how it looks do they? https://t.co/XeQvcLGmwS — sianushka (@sianushka) March 23, 2021

7.

This 'Stanley Johnson Clause' i keep hearing about, is he like Santa Claus, but he comes down the chimney and steals all the presents? — Soopagaz #MRX (@soopagaz) March 23, 2021

8.

So…I'll be able to hop on a plane to chat with an estate agent, but not my own partner who I haven't seen in months? @BorisJohnson #LINT_UK @LovesNotTourism #LoveIsNotTourism https://t.co/EBDRtwvJsy — Bella Stefani (@mebellastefani) March 23, 2021

9.

So people can fly to visit their second homes abroad and do elite sport, but I still can’t drive in safety to Holland to visit my fully vaccinated 87 year old mother, who hasn’t seen her only child, let alone her grandchildren, since December 2019. 👌 https://t.co/aIw2IAcBIi — Brendan May (@bmay) March 23, 2021

Satire may not be dead, but its prognosis is pretty grim.

Covid travel rules will apparently have a Stanley Johnson loophole and I may have to retire this account now because my jokes are becoming Government policy — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 23, 2021

