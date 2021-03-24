News

9 favourite reactions to the ‘Stanley Johnson loophole’ in the travel rules

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 24th, 2021

When Boris Johnson thanks people for helping to flatten the curve, bring down the R number or protect the NHS by complying with coronavirus regulations, he’s definitely not talking to his dad, Stanley.

From the moment the PM first advised people to avoid infection by staying away from pubs, Johnson Snr. made it clear that rules are for other people.

That includes travel bans.

And mask mandates.

As laws around travel to other countries are strengthened, there was very little surprise at the inclusion of a ‘Stanley Johnson loophole’.

The Green Party’s Caroline Lucas voiced her disgust.

Twitter’s excellent Boris Johnson parody account shared this pretty feasible explanation.

He wasn’t the only one to pour scorn on the development.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Satire may not be dead, but its prognosis is pretty grim.

READ MORE

8 favourite reactions to Boris Johnson’s dad flying to his villa in Greece

Source Guardian Image Phil Mosley on Unsplash, Screengrab

More from the Poke