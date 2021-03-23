Pics

This unlikely request for a bespoke Brendan Fraser mug went wildly viral

Poke Staff. Updated March 23rd, 2021

Artist and amateur pot dealer @otter_weekend went wildly viral after she shared this exchange on Twitter.

And here it is in full, just in case that’s tricky to read.

It got no end of responses, as you might imagine.

In truth, the request didn’t come entirely out of the blue.

Only one question remained.

Last word(s) to @otter_weekend.

