This unlikely request for a bespoke Brendan Fraser mug went wildly viral

Pics

Artist and amateur pot dealer @otter_weekend went wildly viral after she shared this exchange on Twitter.

Ok commissions are closed pic.twitter.com/mCTe9i1rgK — claypilled (@otter_weekend) March 21, 2021

And here it is in full, just in case that’s tricky to read.

It got no end of responses, as you might imagine.

PLACE HIS NIPS CORRECTLY — Kid Coheed (@KidCoheed) March 22, 2021

Accept the job and then just ship them a Bible. — Damn Good Poster (@songforacarter) March 21, 2021

the people demand Big Titty Brendan Frasier — volcano bakemeat (@ergifruit) March 22, 2021

They’re right and I’m tired of saying they’re not, release big naturals Brendan Fraser. — Ohhai (@GoronOhhai) March 21, 2021

Commissions must be closed because she’s so busy working on this guys. Good art takes time — Hijo Del Deep Sea Telescope Fish (@SpookeySkeleman) March 21, 2021

In truth, the request didn’t come entirely out of the blue.

Oof… might be time to specify exactly what type of clay work you do because that makes me uncomfortable too and I didn’t even get the message! ‍♂️ — Hurtz (@HurtzOnPoint) March 21, 2021

This is from an irl friend who loves to be a pain in my butt lol — claypilled (@otter_weekend) March 21, 2021

Only one question remained.

Di…did you make it though? — New Year, New Dean (@DeanMHunterV) March 22, 2021

I’m not much of a sculptor or a portrait artist, so be nice to me. This needs to be fired, glazed, and fired again before it’s complete but this was as much as I was able to do today. pic.twitter.com/WZBZU6n5fU — claypilled (@otter_weekend) March 23, 2021

Last word(s) to @otter_weekend.

wow this blew up, etc. please go look at my pottery on Instagram https://t.co/WySvwOQatd — claypilled (@otter_weekend) March 22, 2021

READ MORE

This hilarious riposte to Orlando Bloom’s unhinged daily routine goes out to parents everywhere

Source Twitter @otter_weekend