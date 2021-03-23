This unlikely request for a bespoke Brendan Fraser mug went wildly viral
Artist and amateur pot dealer @otter_weekend went wildly viral after she shared this exchange on Twitter.
Ok commissions are closed pic.twitter.com/mCTe9i1rgK
— claypilled (@otter_weekend) March 21, 2021
And here it is in full, just in case that’s tricky to read.
It got no end of responses, as you might imagine.
PLACE HIS NIPS CORRECTLY
— Kid Coheed (@KidCoheed) March 22, 2021
Accept the job and then just ship them a Bible.
— Damn Good Poster (@songforacarter) March 21, 2021
the people demand Big Titty Brendan Frasier
— volcano bakemeat (@ergifruit) March 22, 2021
They’re right and I’m tired of saying they’re not, release big naturals Brendan Fraser.
— Ohhai (@GoronOhhai) March 21, 2021
Commissions must be closed because she’s so busy working on this guys. Good art takes time
— Hijo Del Deep Sea Telescope Fish (@SpookeySkeleman) March 21, 2021
In truth, the request didn’t come entirely out of the blue.
Oof… might be time to specify exactly what type of clay work you do because that makes me uncomfortable too and I didn’t even get the message! ♂️
— Hurtz (@HurtzOnPoint) March 21, 2021
This is from an irl friend who loves to be a pain in my butt lol
— claypilled (@otter_weekend) March 21, 2021
Only one question remained.
Di…did you make it though?
— New Year, New Dean (@DeanMHunterV) March 22, 2021
I’m not much of a sculptor or a portrait artist, so be nice to me. This needs to be fired, glazed, and fired again before it’s complete but this was as much as I was able to do today. pic.twitter.com/WZBZU6n5fU
— claypilled (@otter_weekend) March 23, 2021
— claypilled (@otter_weekend) March 23, 2021
Last word(s) to @otter_weekend.
wow this blew up, etc. please go look at my pottery on Instagram https://t.co/WySvwOQatd
— claypilled (@otter_weekend) March 22, 2021
