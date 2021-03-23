This anti-vaxxer’s boast was the Self-own of the Week

Pics

We can’t say we were shocked to learn that this anti-vaxxer hadn’t thought their point through before posting it on social media. It’s kind of their thing.

We did, however, really enjoy the simple takedown they received, and Redditors’ reactions to it.

We’d insert the Brooklyn Nine-Nine ‘self-burns are rare’ gif, but they’re simply not.

Here’s what Reddit users had to say about it.

goofygoober2006 I hope their kids thank them for giving them the opportunity to experience shingles in their 60s 70s 80s.

Ineedavodka2019 I remember chicken pox parties where parents tried to get their kids infected because it was so much worse to get chicken pox when you were older. Note that there was no chicken pox vaccine when I was a kid. My family is fully vaccinated. Edit- God I’m old.

PurePreparation9263 All my siblings and myself have broken limbs and bodies. I’m pretty sure my kids are paralyzed and some have even died. We all don’t wear seatbelts!

A Redditor named SarcasticSilvenstar grew up in an anti-vax household.

I got measles in kindergarten. It was not a fun time at all. My mother was old school antivax, to the point where she told the school it was against her (nonexistent) religion. She also made me stay in close range of my brother when he had chicken pox, but I somehow missed out on that one. Another fun part about growing up antivax? When I later joined the military, I had to play catchup on all those missed vaccines. Needless to say, my kids are vaccinated because science > Google search Karen.

To sum up.

Yeah, someone was standing in the middle of the road and got hit by a car. That’s what it means to be an idiot just like anti-vaxxers.

nick7070

