We’re never gonna give up watching Rick Astley’s hilarious technical secrets video

Videos

If you’ve yet to experience Rick Astley’s TikTok – or RickTok – it’s time to put that right. The pop legend has embraced the video-sharing platform and regularly posts quirky, original clips like this.

And this well chosen stitch.

In his latest TikTok, currently heading towards two million views – he shares some of the technical secrets behind his smash hit, Never Gonna Give You Up. Well, sort of.

Impressive effort to stifle the laughter during the ‘before’ section.

TikTok users gave it the love it deserves.

Kris Kaayne had a question.

Not sure it counts if you know what you’re clicking on, Kris.

READ MORE

Rick Astley was on BBC Breakfast and this intro was very unfortunate indeed

Source Rick Astley Image Screengrab