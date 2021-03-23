Videos

We’re never gonna give up watching Rick Astley’s hilarious technical secrets video

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 23rd, 2021

If you’ve yet to experience Rick Astley’s TikTok – or RickTok – it’s time to put that right. The pop legend has embraced the video-sharing platform and regularly posts quirky, original clips like this.

@rickastleyofficial

This is how I jet wash my Wheelie Bins. Rick x##foryou ##fyp ##rickroll ##rickastley #n#evergonnagiveyouup #d#ualipa #d#ualipachallenge @[email protected]

♬ original sound – Rick Astley

And this well chosen stitch.

@rickastleyofficial

The world is on fire but we can all be cool – Rick ##fyp ##duet ##rickastley ##ricktok

♬ original sound – Rick Astley

In his latest TikTok, currently heading towards two million views – he shares some of the technical secrets behind his smash hit, Never Gonna Give You Up. Well, sort of.

@rickastleyofficial

Technical secrets of Never Gonna Give You Up. ##RickTok ##fyp ##rickastley

♬ Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley

Impressive effort to stifle the laughter during the ‘before’ section.

TikTok users gave it the love it deserves.

Kris Kaayne had a question.

Not sure it counts if you know what you’re clicking on, Kris.

READ MORE

Rick Astley was on BBC Breakfast and this intro was very unfortunate indeed

Source Rick Astley Image Screengrab

More from the Poke