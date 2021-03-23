We’re never gonna give up watching Rick Astley’s hilarious technical secrets video
If you’ve yet to experience Rick Astley’s TikTok – or RickTok – it’s time to put that right. The pop legend has embraced the video-sharing platform and regularly posts quirky, original clips like this.
@rickastleyofficial
This is how I jet wash my Wheelie Bins. Rick x##foryou ##fyp ##rickroll ##rickastley #n#evergonnagiveyouup #d#ualipa #d#ualipachallenge @[email protected]
And this well chosen stitch.
@rickastleyofficial
The world is on fire but we can all be cool – Rick ##fyp ##duet ##rickastley ##ricktok
In his latest TikTok, currently heading towards two million views – he shares some of the technical secrets behind his smash hit, Never Gonna Give You Up. Well, sort of.
@rickastleyofficial
Technical secrets of Never Gonna Give You Up. ##RickTok ##fyp ##rickastley
Impressive effort to stifle the laughter during the ‘before’ section.
TikTok users gave it the love it deserves.
Kris Kaayne had a question.
Not sure it counts if you know what you’re clicking on, Kris.
Rick Astley was on BBC Breakfast and this intro was very unfortunate indeed
Source Rick Astley Image Screengrab
