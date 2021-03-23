People love this ‘sex noises’ complaint letter (and the response it got from their neighbour)

Weird World

We’re not sure which bit of this exchange of note we like best.

It’s a woman who was moved to complain to her neighbour because of their, er, noisy late night activities.

Maybe it’s the level of detail she felt moved to go into, maybe it’s the (very possibly sleep deprived) spelling, or maybe just because the whole thing – the original letter and the neighbour’s response – is just so very, very polite.

It was shared on TikTok by @victoriahuneidi29 and here’s the original note.

And the response.

We’re not sure coffee was entirely the appropriate olive branch but it’s the thought that counts. Does Starbucks also do earmuffs?

Source TikTok @victoriahuneidi29 H/T Mirror