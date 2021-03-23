The government has bought another ‘Brexit jet’ – 8 first-class responses

News

With all the rows about the barely perceptible pay rise for nurses and swingeing cuts to the armed forces, you could be forgiven for thinking that the government’s coffers contain nothing more than an I.O.U. and the tea-and-biscuit kitty.

It’s no wonder, then, that this recent acquisition was kept quiet.

EXCLUSIVE: Government acquires second, brand new ‘Brexit jet’ for Boris Johnson painted red, white and blue https://t.co/pZY96h1L5s — The Independent (@Independent) March 22, 2021

That’s a lot of HobNobs.

People were very understanding about the expenditure, because they just want our politicians to be comfortable and to have the opportunity to fly the flag whenever possible – even if it is painted on a plane. After all, there’s so much global travel happening right now, it just makes sense.

Nah. They were absolutely scathing.

1.

I'm sure that everyone will understand that I need a second jet far more than nurses need a pay rise. https://t.co/8JRfy7rU2e — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 22, 2021

2.

The … Brejetxit? Please let this not become a word, even though I just invented it. https://t.co/xuWCtzFMAN — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 22, 2021

3.

Fucking hell, I’ll say one thing for Bunga Bunga, he really knows how to rub our collective noses in it. https://t.co/4DcJgAvWkm — Ian collins (@Iancoll94354676) March 22, 2021

4.

tell me again how we can't afford to give nurses a proper pay rise https://t.co/UeqfYpzIF4 — Sarah 🇪🇺🌹#KilltheBill (@sazmeister88) March 22, 2021

5.

The flagging economy is really taking off now 🇬🇧🛫 https://t.co/51AbtKaIvS — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) March 22, 2021

6.

On the one hand, a pointless waste of cash when there’s not enough money to support people. On the other, at least something Johnson has paid millions for will actually take off. https://t.co/jizJWy6A3h — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) March 22, 2021

7.

We’re in a pandemic, death and job losses are rising exponential, carnage on the streets. And Johnson thinks: YES. NOW is the time I need my 2nd plane to be painted with the Union Jack. As my current one which cost the taxpayer £900,000 is boring me. https://t.co/bWQiRoBOfz — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) March 22, 2021

8.

Well, this slid past without me noticing. Why do we need TWO planes for the fat fool?https://t.co/BwaGHIMZkI — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) March 22, 2021

Paul Templeman had an observation.

I'm old enough to remember when John Prescott was pilloried for having access to two Jaguars. Now Boris Johnson is getting a second liveried Boeing jet — Paul Templeman #3point5percent #FBPE (@PaulTempleman6) March 22, 2021

‘Boris Two-Jets’.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson’s plane’s had its £900k paint job – 9 favourite things people said about it

Source Independent Image Screengrab, Screengrab