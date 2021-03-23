An unfortunate background detail turned this beach photo hilariously ‘X-rated’
A most unfortunate background detail turned this woman’s perfect Instagram moment into something a little bit more X-rated.
The picture, taken on Miami’s South Beach, went wildly viral after it was shared by @madimarotta over on TikTok and it’s very, very funny.
Don’t worry, it’s not really X-rated. Blink and you’ll miss it.
@madimarotta😐 #fyp #xyzbca #miami #OverShareInYourUnderwear♬ Track Star – Mooski
And just in case you did blink.
Ah yes, we see exactly what she means.
And just a few of the many comments it prompted.
Source TikTok @madimarotta H/T Mirror
