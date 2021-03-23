It’s a year since the first lockdown began and these 42 tweets helped us through it

Twitter

In March 2020, the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic had dawned on the UK government enough for it to issue strong advice against leaving the house for anything other than essential trips.

Advice was never going to be strong enough.

Pandemic, Day 5 Spain: Partial lockdown France: Orders people to stay home for 15 days. Suspends gas, electricity bills and rents throughout crisis Germany: Closes borders UK: Just realised their plan will lead to 250,000 deaths, suggests everybody stay away from Les Mis. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 16, 2020

Those following the instruction immediately saw the pitfalls.

Oh no! Now Jehovah's Witnesses will know we're in — Chris PG 🌈 twitch.tv/ThatChrisPG (@ThatChrisPG) March 15, 2020

While I understand this is a troubling time for everyone, at least you’re not one cough away from 14 days locked inside with Boris Johnson… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 17, 2020

Apparently we have a family video call set for Sunday at 2pm where we are all going to play Pictionary. For the love of God, find a vaccine. — Toby Foster (@tobyfoster) March 21, 2020

On the 23rd, however, the advice became an order – and lockdown began.

It brought with it working from home, sometimes combined with homeschooling.

People found it difficult to book supermarket deliveries, and when they braved socially distanced queues at the shops, the toilet-roll and pasta locusts had usually cleared all the shelves.

A teardrop tattoo means you killed someone in prison. A toilet paper tattoo means you killed someone in a Costco. — Troy Johnson (@_troyjohnson) March 21, 2020

The government allowed one outdoor exercise session per day – and that definitely did not include sitting on a park bench to catch your breath.

Didn’t we see you out jogging this morning as well, sir? pic.twitter.com/xATFNytUvT — Paul (@bingowings14) March 24, 2020

Sourdough bread became a national obsession

Petition to rename sourdough bread 'le paindemic' — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) April 11, 2020

These tweets from that first lockdown aren’t just funny – they’re part of the historical record.

1.

Trying to explain fractions to my youngest son. Doing my best not to explain it in terms of how much less I love him with every passing moment. — Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) March 23, 2020

2.

I’m doing comedy gigs to the family at the moment. Really tough crowds, ‘Whats your name and what do you do?’ ‘I’m your wife and I do fucking everything’. #COVIDー19 #UKlockdown #StayHomeSaveLives — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) March 23, 2020

3.

Other logical reasons to stay inside: 1. Less chance of being attacked by wasps

2. Your chance of getting hit by a train significantly decreases if you stay inside

3. Less money spent on shoes

4. You can not wear trousers and not get asked to leave the premises — Dave (@davechannel) March 23, 2020

4.

Our Easter holiday to Centreparcs has been cancelled so we're recreating it at home by having the kids ride their bikes in the garden while I burn £20 notes — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 24, 2020

5.

I know they’re calling in all former NHS staff but that is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/39Y79xTiy0 — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) March 23, 2020

6.

Can't recommend highly enough the economy rate of my 11 year old Ford Focus . Currently doing at least 3 weeks to the gallon. — mike selvey (@selvecricket) June 10, 2020

7.

All that time 80s kids spent on Pac-Man was training for the challenge of moving round supermarket aisles while avoiding other people by two metres. — Mark Watson, doing all sorts of stuff (@watsoncomedian) March 24, 2020

8.

Government: Work from home Zoologists: pic.twitter.com/cPoPCTKs48 — Dr David Hamilton (@davidghamilton1) March 23, 2020

9.

I don't want to boast, but I've just dropped below 27k in the Ocado virtual queue. — Lol 🇪🇺 💙 (@LolInKent) March 24, 2020

10.

Me getting escorted back from the corner shop after nipping our for a twix and a can of vimto #UKlockdown pic.twitter.com/EJzGvRUReS — Josh (@joshpburton) March 23, 2020

11.

*me in 10 years* cashier: sir your bill is $20.20 me: pic.twitter.com/lSmDIrl7Xl — Maruf (@m3aruf) March 24, 2020

12.

with everyone on lockdown, the lime scooters are finally returning to the river. nature is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/I0IbCfiMnj — ronnie (@taladorei) March 26, 2020

13.

the police now have the power to break up groups, hope they fucking start with The 1975 — morgan (@m0rganlyynch) March 25, 2020

14.

I’m at that point of isolation which swings perfectly between:

-We are all in this together, kindness to all humans ❤️

And

-I can’t believe how insanely annoying every single human on this planet is — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 31, 2020

15.

Quarantine day 10.

Lynns just shouted down to me, “Michael, have you got a stabbing pain in your chest as if someone has a voodoo doll of you and they’re sticking pins in it”? I said “No”? …….

She said “How about now”? — Michael Starke (@MichaelStarke57) March 31, 2020

16.

I guess I’ll never be able to lie to myself again about all the shit I would do if I just had the time. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) March 30, 2020

17.

Do YOU need to text about the COVID-19 lockdown? pic.twitter.com/xmlmvg9WQa — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) March 31, 2020

18.

The bar for keeping me entertained has never been lower. A car drove by my window & I was like “Well, well, well, what do we have here?!” — Brona C. Titley (@bronactitley) March 30, 2020

19.

Well this is enlightening. Turns out I’m expending more energy running from room to room to get away from my family than I did when I was able to roam abroad freely. pic.twitter.com/HuGSQ3kPGy — Lucy Porter (@lucyportercomic) March 31, 2020

20.

What I think I’ll look like after the lockdown vs. What I’ll actually look like after the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/PQOPfsgOdZ — MostDeaf (@SnoozeActive) April 1, 2020

21.