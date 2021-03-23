Twitter

It’s a year since the first lockdown began and these 42 tweets helped us through it

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 23rd, 2021

In March 2020, the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic had dawned on the UK government enough for it to issue strong advice against leaving the house for anything other than essential trips.

Advice was never going to be strong enough.

Those following the instruction immediately saw the pitfalls.

On the 23rd, however, the advice became an order – and lockdown began.

It brought with it working from home, sometimes combined with homeschooling.

People found it difficult to book supermarket deliveries, and when they braved socially distanced queues at the shops, the toilet-roll and pasta locusts had usually cleared all the shelves.

The government allowed one outdoor exercise session per day – and that definitely did not include sitting on a park bench to catch your breath.

Sourdough bread became a national obsession

These tweets from that first lockdown aren’t just funny – they’re part of the historical record.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

