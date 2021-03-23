Politics

A Tory MP criticised the BBC for not having any Union Jacks in its annual report – 9 takedowns worth waving

John Plunkett. Updated March 23rd, 2021

We hadn’t come across Tory MP James Wild before and how we hanker after those carefree days.

The Conservative MP for north west Norfolk made a name for himself when he criticised the BBC’s director general Tim Davie for not having any Union Jacks in the corporation’s annual report.

You’ll remember that the BBC and Union Jacks has become a bit of a thing after an outbreak of mild levity on BBC Breakfast.

Wild was obviously really proud of his question because he shared the clip on Twitter.

And we’re glad he did because it gave people the chance to tell him exactly what they made of that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

But best of all is surely this.

In two words …

Or three.

READ MORE

23 takedowns that were so good there was simply no coming back

Source Twitter @jamesowild

More from the Poke