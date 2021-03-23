A Tory MP criticised the BBC for not having any Union Jacks in its annual report – 9 takedowns worth waving

Politics

We hadn’t come across Tory MP James Wild before and how we hanker after those carefree days.

The Conservative MP for north west Norfolk made a name for himself when he criticised the BBC’s director general Tim Davie for not having any Union Jacks in the corporation’s annual report.

You’ll remember that the BBC and Union Jacks has become a bit of a thing after an outbreak of mild levity on BBC Breakfast.

Wild was obviously really proud of his question because he shared the clip on Twitter.

Today @CommonsPAC scrutinised the BBC on its strategy. As well as asking about licence fee, commercial income, and efficiency, I asked about 🇬🇧 as I cldnt spot any in its 268 page Annual Report – maybe this year’s will pic.twitter.com/oUjVFO7NbZ — James Wild MP for NW Norfolk (@jamesowild) March 22, 2021

And we’re glad he did because it gave people the chance to tell him exactly what they made of that.

This is the stupidest line of questioning I have ever witnessed from any MP in my lifetime. Ladies & Gents, I present to you James Wild MP: pic.twitter.com/UP7pjuPvKV — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 22, 2021

If only we knew why a Tory party that’s presided over 130,000 Covid deaths and the worst economic hit of major economies should be so keen to talk about flags instead. https://t.co/UAgKm8PhCl — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 23, 2021

I heard about this yesterday and smiled bitterly at the absurdity. But to see that he has posted the actual clip. That he is proud of his intevention. Thinks this is great. Thinks it distinguishes him as a statesman. It is beyond my comprehension. https://t.co/3MXcD287qc — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 23, 2021

Where's your flag, James? There's no flag behind you, no flag pin on your lapel, no Union Jack-themed glasses or collar or tie or hat, no flag ear warmers, no flag on your ceiling, not even some Union Jack eyeshadow. Why do you hate your country so much, @jamesowild? https://t.co/DXRazmOinE — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) March 22, 2021

BBC sells Britain around the world. I remember being in a pub in Brooklyn, some Americans from North Carolina asked us excitedly about Hyacinth Bucket & Dr Who. They loved brits. I feel confident no one in any pub anywhere will ever ask me about James Wild. https://t.co/R5A88I1SJQ — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) March 22, 2021

Yes, kids, it's time to play: What's Wankier? The Question Or The Attitude? This is a tough one. https://t.co/00HkRs0NYX — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 22, 2021

Apart from being completely moronic, this essentially represents the absolute worst of people. Petty. Smug. Arrogant. Unpleasant. Unhelpful. Pointless. https://t.co/p70pd1qnxl — Max Rushden 💙 (@maxrushden) March 23, 2021

Strong Gareth from The Office vibes here. https://t.co/jQenPGXzLH — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) March 23, 2021

This may be the stupidest intervention ever by an MP. https://t.co/d0NP3FwSdS — Henry Mance (@henrymance) March 22, 2021

But best of all is surely this.

This is the Conservative Party Manifesto for the 2019 Election. 64 pages, How many Union Jacks 🇬🇧, @jamesowild? Zero. https://t.co/7JlREXFGRx https://t.co/CGDCt9LniM — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) March 22, 2021

In two words …

Or three.

What a bellend https://t.co/aRo6hclfe1 — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) March 22, 2021

Source Twitter @jamesowild