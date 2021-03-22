This Modular Water Bottle ‘unnecessary invention’ might just be a brilliant idea

Videos

You might already follow ‘unnecessary inventions’ over on Instagram who, as the name suggests, creates unneccessary inventions which are also very funny.

And this latest one – a ‘Modular Water Bottle System for customizable thirst levels’ – went even more viral than usual because it might just be brilliant idea. Have a watch for yourself!

Some kind of genius right there! Or is it just us? Here are just a few of the things people said about it after it was shared by rightcoastguy over on Reddit.

‘You’re getting bad at this, I’m starting to want everything you make.’ LiamFoster1 ‘I mean…you could sell the middle pieces separately with team logos, brands, etc … people want to display their “individuality” with whatever stacks they want … different colours etc … could be a new trend?’ space_audity ‘This is the first one of your inventions I think is actually kind of brilliant. Different sized bottles for different occasions. Easier to wash because you can literally take the whole thing apart to get at the inside. And it makes a great gift because it’s unique and everyone has a use for it. You should legit sell these.’ LordGRant97 ‘This isn’t dumb. being able to take it apart to really clean it without having to use a bottle brush…that alone makes this useful. Add in colors and/or logos to personalize it? This could sell.’ deagh ‘If you create a Kickstarter, it will meet its goal.’ TroglodyneSystems

And lot more @unnecessaryinventions over on Instagram here and on YouTube here!

Source Instagram @nnecessaryinventions Reddit u/rightcoastguy