The only 5 responses you need to the Royals hiring a Diversity Tsar to modernise ‘the Firm’

Despite Harry confirming that neither the Queen nor Prince Philip was the person who expressed concerns over what his then unborn son’s complexion might be, the Oprah interview has shone a harsh light on racism within the Royal family.

It seems that the Queen has decided to become pro-active, by engaging a *drumroll* Diversity Tsar.

🚨 The Queen is to appoint a diversity tsar to modernise the Monarchy Via @MoS_Politics pic.twitter.com/MLKmBzOLAS — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) March 20, 2021

It might not have been the best choice to describe the new employee as a ‘tsar’ but the reactions were pretty entertaining.

Tell you what really make monarchies feel like they’re modern. Tsars. https://t.co/Ig1s8jBqOG — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) March 21, 2021

personally i would have gone for a multiculturalism kaiser https://t.co/vjVZ99TElR — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) March 21, 2021

Not a "diversity tsar"!!!!! This would've made a great episode of The Office (UK) https://t.co/nFGwVh4zN9 — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) March 21, 2021

god bless and keep the diversity tsar etc. https://t.co/KVKjIAKaZx — black, booked (over zoom) and busy (@mordkhetzvi) March 21, 2021

Every step from Buckingham Palace is funnier than the last. https://t.co/Ym6MvqJohU — daiyami (@daiyami) March 21, 2021

The very funny @mikegove12 had another way of describing the latest move from the Palace.

Royal variety performance. https://t.co/wKTLHQsybN — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) March 21, 2021

