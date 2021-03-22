Orlando Bloom’s L.A. lifestyle is hilarious when read by Michael Spicer’s ‘old Cockney’

Videos

Orlando Bloom came in for some light-hearted mockery over the schedule he shared with the Times’s A Life in the Day feature.

Here’s what he said.

The reactions were much as you’d expect.

I also sometimes look at a cow and think it is the most beautiful thing ever https://t.co/Hd2ZV4bYis — joe (@mutablejoe) March 21, 2021

I sometimes also have green powder for breakfast but only if the bread's gone moldy. https://t.co/tIQhD5u968 — GailRenard (@GailRenard) March 21, 2021

*sprinkles some vegan protein powder on a microwave Rustler's burger and looks to camera*

"Well-being starts from the inside." https://t.co/iKkZRxJGg6 — Dr. Songo (@songo_doc) March 21, 2021

One response, however, was particularly special – and you have to see it for yourself to appreciate it.

Orlando Bloom’s regime read by an old cockney. pic.twitter.com/Hg6K26WERG — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 21, 2021

Is there some kind of award for Best Use of FaceApp in a Comedy Short? If not – let’s start one.

Tweeters loved it.

When days are dark there is always @MrMichaelSpicer to lighten them❤️ https://t.co/mBgjebCIJ6 — Muriel Gray (@ArtyBagger) March 22, 2021

And in case anyone *hasn't* read the Orlando article, this is word for word. Yup. Well played old geezer Spicer. 💚 https://t.co/mcBN3omEjg — Natalie Jamieson (@Nat_Jamieson) March 21, 2021

I like to pause this every sentence or two, to sing "PAARK LIFE" — B Mclean (@Bj_Mcl) March 21, 2021

In case you were wondering how ‘Hollywood’ the real Michael Spicer is …

For variety you should ask me about *my* day. It does not contain cinnamon and meditation but does feature a lot of banging my shin on an open dishwasher. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 21, 2021

We’d have to say “Not very.”

