Orlando Bloom’s L.A. lifestyle is hilarious when read by Michael Spicer’s ‘old Cockney’

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 22nd, 2021

Orlando Bloom came in for some light-hearted mockery over the schedule he shared with the Times’s A Life in the Day feature.

Here’s what he said.

The reactions were much as you’d expect.

One response, however, was particularly special – and you have to see it for yourself to appreciate it.

Is there some kind of award for Best Use of FaceApp in a Comedy Short? If not – let’s start one.

Tweeters loved it.

In case you were wondering how ‘Hollywood’ the real Michael Spicer is …

We’d have to say “Not very.”

