Orlando Bloom’s L.A. lifestyle is hilarious when read by Michael Spicer’s ‘old Cockney’
Orlando Bloom came in for some light-hearted mockery over the schedule he shared with the Times’s A Life in the Day feature.
Here’s what he said.
The reactions were much as you’d expect.
I also sometimes look at a cow and think it is the most beautiful thing ever https://t.co/Hd2ZV4bYis
— joe (@mutablejoe) March 21, 2021
I sometimes also have green powder for breakfast but only if the bread's gone moldy. https://t.co/tIQhD5u968
— GailRenard (@GailRenard) March 21, 2021
*sprinkles some vegan protein powder on a microwave Rustler's burger and looks to camera*
"Well-being starts from the inside." https://t.co/iKkZRxJGg6
— Dr. Songo (@songo_doc) March 21, 2021
One response, however, was particularly special – and you have to see it for yourself to appreciate it.
Orlando Bloom’s regime read by an old cockney. pic.twitter.com/Hg6K26WERG
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 21, 2021
Is there some kind of award for Best Use of FaceApp in a Comedy Short? If not – let’s start one.
Tweeters loved it.
When days are dark there is always @MrMichaelSpicer to lighten them❤️ https://t.co/mBgjebCIJ6
— Muriel Gray (@ArtyBagger) March 22, 2021
😆😆 Quality Michael 😉 https://t.co/eglqPJmmAc
— Denise Wilton (@DeneezWilton) March 21, 2021
Perfection as always https://t.co/spZC79olKC
— CerebralClown 💭 (@Cerebral__Clown) March 22, 2021
And in case anyone *hasn't* read the Orlando article, this is word for word. Yup. Well played old geezer Spicer. 💚 https://t.co/mcBN3omEjg
— Natalie Jamieson (@Nat_Jamieson) March 21, 2021
I like to pause this every sentence or two, to sing "PAARK LIFE"
— B Mclean (@Bj_Mcl) March 21, 2021
In case you were wondering how ‘Hollywood’ the real Michael Spicer is …
For variety you should ask me about *my* day. It does not contain cinnamon and meditation but does feature a lot of banging my shin on an open dishwasher.
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 21, 2021
We’d have to say “Not very.”
READ MORE
Michael Spicer added credits to his Zoom chat and it’s a roll call of delight
Source Michael Spicer Image Mae Mu on Unsplash, Screengrab
More from the Poke
The only 5 responses you need to the Royals hiring a Diversity Tsar to modernise ‘the Firm’
This brewery’s hilarious anti-masker policy should be adopted by every shop