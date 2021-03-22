Line of Duty is back – and this sketch is a spoiler-free summary of every episode ever

Videos

Police drama Line of Duty has returned for a sixth series, causing much excitement online.

Viewers were more than ready for the return of Steve Arnott’s waistcoasts, Ted Hastings muttering “Mother of God”, and Kate Fleming tackling bad guys like a French scrum half.

It trended on Twitter for hours due to tweets like these:

N.B. No spoilers.

So they're telling us CHIS stands for 'Covert Human Intelligence Source'. But what if CHIS really stands for 'Clearly H Is Steve'? Makes you think #LineOfDuty — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 21, 2021

Me laying on the sofa not knowing what the fuck just went on for the last hour #LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/uNxTpU144a — Ryan Argyle (@ryan_argyle6) March 21, 2021

It seemed like a good time to take another look at this hilarious encapsulation of any episode of the show.

Twitter was totally on board.

Hilarious — Diana (@derae27) March 21, 2021

“We can keep it on the DL but only if we’ve got the CHIS inside the MIT…” #LineOfDuty https://t.co/mgJcLJqzdg — George Bevir (@bevir) March 21, 2021

Hooray! #LineOfDuty is back on our screens again. I've been watching this to get up to speed with all the acronyms 😃 https://t.co/20gcl0yTun — Shelah Duncan (@shelah_duncan) March 21, 2021

DI Arnott, himself – a.k.a. Martin Compston – even gave it the seal of approval when it was first circulating.

🤣🤣🤣 we’re just getting started on the acronym’s this series plenty more coming your way! https://t.co/VvEJl2c6xw — martin compston (@martin_compston) April 1, 2019

Not just that series, obviously. Bring it on.

#LineOfDuty new drinking game. Drink every time someone on Line of Duty says chis 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YYZIPwRdnQ — JessicaMay (@her_maJESSty_) March 21, 2021

Be honest… who has googled ‘CHIS’?

✋🏻✋🏻✋🏻

Covert Human Intelligence Source.#LineOfDuty — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 21, 2021

Rob’s alter ego, Brett Domino, gave us a heads up.

Just FYI, will probably be reposting this every Sunday for the next six weeks. Thanks. https://t.co/e2L0P1vsHQ — BRETT DOMINO (@BrettDomino) March 21, 2021

