Line of Duty is back – and this sketch is a spoiler-free summary of every episode ever

Poke Staff. Updated March 22nd, 2021

Police drama Line of Duty has returned for a sixth series, causing much excitement online.

Viewers were more than ready for the return of Steve Arnott’s waistcoasts, Ted Hastings muttering “Mother of God”, and Kate Fleming tackling bad guys like a French scrum half.

It trended on Twitter for hours due to tweets like these:

N.B. No spoilers.

It seemed like a good time to take another look at this hilarious encapsulation of any episode of the show.

Twitter was totally on board.

DI Arnott, himself – a.k.a. Martin Compston – even gave it the seal of approval when it was first circulating.

Not just that series, obviously. Bring it on.

Rob’s alter ego, Brett Domino, gave us a heads up.

