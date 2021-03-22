15 hilariously uninspirational messages from the InspiroBot
The InspiroBot is an A.I. programme that randomly generates inspirational memes. In theory.
While you wait for your inspirational image to appear, there are messages to keep you entertained – like this.
And this.
InspiroBot definitely generates memes, but as to whether they’re inspirational – judge for yourselves.
1. The world is your lobster
2. Some blue-sky thinking
3. Gotta catch ’em all
4. Exploited for tourism purposes?
5. Too busy being embarrassed about my front
6. Sounds like hogwash
7. As if it’s optional
8. InspiroBot or Will Self?
More from the Poke
People love the slip given out by this bar if security kicks someone out
Simply 19 funny tweets about Census Day that should be preserved for posterity