Simply 19 funny tweets about Census Day that should be preserved for posterity
Census Day has come and gone, so if you live in Northern Ireland, Wales or England, you should have submitted your form if you don’t fancy getting a £1000 fine.
Scotland postponed its participation due to the pandemic.
As with any big event, Twitter had some thoughts on the matter – and we particularly enjoyed these.
1.
thank you census for unwittingly providing a reaction image pic.twitter.com/7CWuR40Z8v
— Josefina 🧋(new account) (@josefin_aut) March 20, 2021
2.
Filling in the #Census2021 form.
Already told them I’m British, so under Health, where’s the box for ‘Can’t Complain’? pic.twitter.com/rASXjKdeln
— Samuel West 💙 (@exitthelemming) March 21, 2021
3.
Quick question on the Census: how do you answer if you are in paid employment but you haven't done any actual work? #Census2021 #CensusDay
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 21, 2021
4.
Yes #Census2021 – I am 30 years old, unemployed, single and living with parents you hateful little bitch
— Lee Peart (@itsleepeart) March 21, 2021
5.
I absolutely REFUSE to fill out #Census2021 & tell the government all my personal information!
I guess I've just become a much more private person since my anal prolapse, third divorce & that public nudity case.
— Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) March 21, 2021
6.
This really should have been an option. #Census2021 #CensusDone pic.twitter.com/mP65RcONS2
— Megan Hampton (@meganocn) March 21, 2021
7.
#Census2021 done. pic.twitter.com/EftHKcNfZe
— Daniel Cockling 🇪🇺 (@DanielCockling) March 21, 2021
8.
My mum’s in a panic because she filled in the census for my little brother and listed his occupation as ‘barrister’ rather than ‘barista’ and I am being no help at all because I can’t stop laughing.
— amy (@amyinthesky) March 21, 2021
9.
Don’t forget to fill out your husband’s census. pic.twitter.com/l5xyvpvoUi
— Lucy Beaumont💙 (@LucyABeaumont) March 21, 2021
10.
Wild Saturday night filling in the census. pic.twitter.com/Alfn3k5DPA
— innocent drinks (@innocent) March 20, 2021
