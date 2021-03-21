Videos

How they did Twilight’s ‘fast vampire running’ is even funnier than you’d think

ADGore. Updated March 21st, 2021

A TikTok by Chloe E Webber has gone viral, because – well, just look at it.

@chloeewebber

what the ✨fawk✨ ##twilight ##twilightsaga ##funny ##behindthescenes

♬ original sound – ✨

That’s entirely the correct response.

TikTokers had their say too.

rainymist.cos wasn’t satisfied.

So …here’s what fast vampire running looks like post editing.

We know which one we prefer.

