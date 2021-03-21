How they did Twilight’s ‘fast vampire running’ is even funnier than you’d think
A TikTok by Chloe E Webber has gone viral, because – well, just look at it.
@chloeewebber
what the ✨fawk✨ ##twilight ##twilightsaga ##funny ##behindthescenes
That’s entirely the correct response.
TikTokers had their say too.
rainymist.cos wasn’t satisfied.
So …here’s what fast vampire running looks like post editing.
We know which one we prefer.
Source chloeewebber Image Screengrab
