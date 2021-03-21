Vaccines, lockdown and protests – 12 favourite tweets about the pandemic

Twitter

The government’s roadmap out of lockdown is holding fast, despite the best efforts of the protesters who flooded into central London on Saturday.

But many people are still dealing with the pandemic in the only way they know how – by joking about it.

These are the funniest reactions we spotted this week.

Anti-maskers: We don't have to follow rules!

Government: Set all your clocks ahead one hour.

Anti-maskers: Okay. — Just Bill (@WilliamAder) March 14, 2021

This whole year with my family has given me whatever the opposite of Stockholm Syndrome is. — Pinky’s Brain (@mack44_d) March 15, 2021

Now that we've all been through a plague year, can we agree that if Shakespeare *did* write King Lear under these conditions he should've had the grace to keep his smug mouth shut about it? — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 16, 2021

If 40 people in 17 million got blood clots, we should probably also attribute the 2 lottery jackpot winners to Astra-Zeneca. — Steve Prior (@steveprioruk) March 15, 2021

There will come a great reckoning in July when we’re all vaccinated and must admit we don’t actually want to grab that drink — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 16, 2021

UK needs to have a "very, very hard look" at what went wrong during the pandemic, says man who once claimed he needed a very, very hard look at a castle: pic.twitter.com/X2ELWzq76t — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 18, 2021

– i think i’ll take a risk and wait for my jab. i want to see the evidence that this vaccine is safe first. my body is precious to me — anyway, i’ll have this litre of vodka and 40 silkcut please… pic.twitter.com/Qp5ClbYHl4 — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) March 18, 2021

My mum had her Astra Zeneca vaccine over a month ago and on Sunday Spurs lost to Arsenal. I am not of course saying that the two things are related but you have to ask the question. — Nihal Arthanayake 🏳️‍🌈🇱🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@TherealNihal) March 16, 2021

BREAKING More European countries suspend Astra Zeneca after 2 patients subsequently trampled by cattle — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) March 16, 2021

Boris Johnson gets AstraZeneca vaccine pic.twitter.com/4sCstcu6DF — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) March 19, 2021

Anti-lockdown protesters are weird because no one wants lockdowns, it's just loads of people sacrificed a year of their lives to try and make sure as few people died as possible and some people are just like nah people should die I want to go shopping — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 21, 2021

And now for something completely different.

I had the AstraZeneca jab and now I can’t stop playing this. pic.twitter.com/Cib940NIsY — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 16, 2021

