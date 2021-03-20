13 of the funniest photos of the week
It’s been another long week so here are 13 of our favourite funny photos from the last seven days.
1.
‘Sign in front of Seaside, Oregon brewery’
2.
‘I guess we have a new appliance’
3.
“Hey, does your dog bites?” “Oh no, he throws bricks!”
4.
‘Finally something to do with an old CD Rack: a ramen holder’
5.
‘I’m on vacation for a week and asked my neighbor to go check on our cat. He checked on more than that.’
6.
‘I’m remodeling my basement and all the ceiling tiles were just removed. I found my cat like this’
7.
‘A brewery near me decided to name their newest beer after a recent email they received’
8.
‘Sometimes Noodle prefers to have his existential crisis in the fridge’
9.
;A Tesla equipped with a ‘Range Extender”
10.
‘This dog with a pinecone in his mouth is terrifying at first glance’
11.
‘This chain sausage sculpture’
12.
‘Special sanitizer’
13.
‘A Meeping Angel’
READ MORE
Simply 17 examples of gloriously crappy design to make your day better
Source Reddit r/funny
More from the Poke
A Trump waxwork had to be removed because people kept punching it – 9 knockout responses
This puppy playing with a butterfly is an amazing (and mildly terrifying) watch