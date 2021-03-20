Pics

13 of the funniest photos of the week

Poke Staff. Updated March 20th, 2021

It’s been another long week so here are 13 of our favourite funny photos from the last seven days.

1.

‘Sign in front of Seaside, Oregon brewery’

(via u/DaFunkJunkie)

2.

‘I guess we have a new appliance’


(via u/ambrtalia)

3.

“Hey, does your dog bites?” “Oh no, he throws bricks!”

(via u/rocharox)

4.

‘Finally something to do with an old CD Rack: a ramen holder’

(via u/DevilsInsiders)

5.

‘I’m on vacation for a week and asked my neighbor to go check on our cat. He checked on more than that.’

(via yu/buckeyespud
)

6.

‘I’m remodeling my basement and all the ceiling tiles were just removed. I found my cat like this’

(via u/proffie)

7.

‘A brewery near me decided to name their newest beer after a recent email they received’

(via u/rachelleeann17)

8.

‘Sometimes Noodle prefers to have his existential crisis in the fridge’

(via u/friendlynoodless)

9.

;A Tesla equipped with a ‘Range Extender”

(via u/Gensis916)

10.

‘This dog with a pinecone in his mouth is terrifying at first glance’

(via u/5thCharmer)

11.

‘This chain sausage sculpture’

(via u/LFDT)

12.

‘Special sanitizer’

(via u/1jaboc1)

13.

‘A Meeping Angel’

(via u/LFDT)

READ MORE

Simply 17 examples of gloriously crappy design to make your day better

Source Reddit r/funny

More from the Poke