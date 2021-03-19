This takedown of a troll dissing the minimum wage is simply priceless
Takedown of the week could very well be this, a response to someone who said people calling for a higher minimum wage should focus on stuff other than money.
Shared by beerbellygone over on Reddit, it’s simply priceless.
No coming back from that …
‘Don’t focus on minor things, like feeding your family or keeping the heat on. It’s about the friends we make along the way.’ Ricky_Spannnish
‘The true source of food was the friends we made along the way.’ Whoops2805
‘No the first dude has a point. Just exchange your happiness dollars for some food and shelter.’ Withinmyrange
‘What can I do if I’m all out of happiness dollars?’ Cold__Fish
‘”money doesn’t buy happiness” yeah financial stability’s a real bitch.’ Zaq1996
READ MORE
Simply 23 funny sign fails that people really should have seen coming
Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone
Image Pexels
More from the Poke
Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week
The minister mocked by Charlie Stayt shared a photo of his big flag – 11 favourite takedowns