This puppy playing with a butterfly is an amazing (and mildly terrifying) watch

If you only watch one cute puppy video this week, make it this one.

It’s a puppy playing with a butterfly that went wildly viral after it was shared by shoyuBR over on Reddit.

‘The horror! Was anyone going to stop that viscous attack!?’ laygo3 ‘Pleasedonteatitpleasedonteatitpleasedonteatitpleasedonteatit. Phew’ Yenyoc

Lots of people thought it simply can’t be real but this person seems to know what they’re talking about.

‘It’s a Julia longwing, a very common species in much of Central/South America and some parts of the southern US. Like many butterflies, the males are well-known for gathering in large amounts around mud puddles or fruit/poop to ingest minerals essential for spermatophore production. This species, among a few others, is particularly confident and commonly drinks tears from other animals for the salt content. ‘They’re a regular inhabitant of butterfly houses and if you’ve ever spent significant time around them, they’ll occasionally attempt to drink from human eyes. They can be rather persistent and it’s as unnerving as it sounds, since they’re very fast fliers and well adept at dodging swiping attempts to get them away. Most of the time they just settle for sweat thankfully. ‘EDIT: I see a lot of people claiming CGI shenanigans, that the movement or behavior of the butterfly looks fake or too choppy. In reality, if this were a CGIed butterfly, it’s the most realistic CGI rendition of a butterfly I’ve ever seen, and that surely means something considering how much time I spend around insects. Julia longwings are everywhere in South Florida where their host plants abound and they look and move exactly as is seen in the OP. The lack of obvious shadows can simply be explained by the fact that the video was recorded on an overcast day and is of a low resolution. As for the choppy movement, that’s to be expected with low framerate for anything moving fast: you can find thousands of identical examples on YouTube of hummingbirds/butterflies taken with less than great video equipment. ‘So it’s a real butterfly, and while its strange behavior has a genuine explanation, this is still at the end of the day a fucking cute video.’ destroyer551

Source Reddit u/shoyuBR YouTube