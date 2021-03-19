The tale of this epic dishwashing face off is hilarious and painfully relatable

Life

This tale of an epic dishwashing face-off went wildly viral because it’s hilarious and painfully relatable for anyone who’s lived with anyone. Ever.

It was shared by @MissPotkin over on Twitter, who’d taken enough of having to do the dishes and make the dinner and doing all of the cleaning by herself.

She thought she’d leave it and wait to see when someone else got round to doing it and this is what happened next.

1.

Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes. I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too. SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates. Who will blink first? Not me. pic.twitter.com/IZkOwP3a6B — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 17, 2021

2.

3.

Day 3 – they’ve used the last of the big bowls and they’ve run out of spoons. No one is saying anything about the big pile but I can hear their brains ticking. No, family, I will not be loading the dishwasher today. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

4.

WE HAVE MOVEMENT! The bin is being emptied after 965 days. pic.twitter.com/P3T5W4YPFn — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

5.

Spoke too soon. Irish has resorted to making tea with the baby’s weaning spoon and it using the emergency cup. pic.twitter.com/BMR6kuXLzs — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

6.

Let me know when you want to talk about the fact that I stopped doing the laundry too. It’s getting a bit post apocalyptic. The piles are everywhere. pic.twitter.com/9NEUIVExwE — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

7.

There is a pan on the cooker with a single sausage in it. It’s been there for two days. I can’t look at it because it’s turned the colour of the man that washes up in Cast Away. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

8.

The last of the loo roll in the downstairs loo was used at 7:04pm last night. It hasn’t been replaced. They downstairs loo is now out of action for anyone that remembers. For anyone that doesn’t…god help them. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

9.

Going for a shower to cleanse my soul. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

10.

11.

*David Attenborough voiceover* Now this is a most fascinating pile, a rare mix of items that historians will struggle to explain in years to come… pic.twitter.com/9QGuXk8hbG — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

12.

*David Attenborough’s extremely excited voice* Here we have some uniform, fragments of a monitor arm and some school uniform, all bundled closely together in the corner of the spare room. It’s been there for 36 days, unmoving, biding its time, but for WHAT? The mysteries of man. pic.twitter.com/fXKLWNUSoo — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

13.

SOMEONE JUST FORGOT THAT THERE’S NO TOILET ROLL IN THE DOWNSTAIRS LOO. Omg this is exciting. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

14.

Urgh no, stand down, hand wash. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

15.

The sausage of death. pic.twitter.com/a8DcDulfFT — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

16.

17.

God give me strength. pic.twitter.com/Sp5870VmcV — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

18.

Someone just discovered the joy of scraping rock hard old cereal off a bowl. Big day, BIG, huge. pic.twitter.com/gitNEI55xz — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

19.

27 seconds of trying to scape that bowl, now multiply that by 6, and then multiply that by 7, then subtract the number of fucks I have left to give. — Miss Potkin (@MissPotkin) March 18, 2021

20.