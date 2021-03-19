The minister mocked by Charlie Stayt shared a photo of his big flag – 11 favourite takedowns

Politics

In a series of events which feels 2021 in a nutshell, you’ll probably have seen the moment when BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt had a bit of fun at the expense of housing secretary Robert Jenrick and his Union Jack.

Charlie Stayt – “Robert Jenrick, your flag is just a little bit small.” 😊#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/QfnyG8RqC1 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 18, 2021

Stayt’s co-presenter Naga Munchetty later had to apologise after she ‘liked’ some tweets by people who enjoyed it too.

I ‘liked’ tweets today that were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a government interview this morning.

I have since removed these ‘likes’.

This do not represent the views of me or the BBC.

I apologise for any offence taken.

Naga — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) March 18, 2021

You can read more about that here. We’re here for the response from the minister himself, Robert Jenrick, who later said this on Twitter.

We’re always proud to fly the Union Flag at @mhclg

It’s a symbol of liberty and freedom that binds the whole country together. pic.twitter.com/F8dG0PNkeb — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) March 18, 2021

And if hoped to bring an end to the mockery – he probably didn’t – he was disappointed. Here are our XX favourite takedowns.

That's not flying, though, is it? Because flags are outside things. https://t.co/UVWp6APMDS — Dominic Minghella (@DMinghella) March 18, 2021

I can’t believe you bang that thing in front of the queen — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 18, 2021

This just looks…weird. Like a dream sequence still from a British Twin Peaks. https://t.co/JONctgwT2c — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 18, 2021

I mean, as a British person, if you walked into a room and all that was in it was the national flag and a picture of the Queen, it would feel a bit pic.twitter.com/yVUwhSRHUp — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 19, 2021

Bung in a statue of Churchill and that’s Numberwang. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) March 19, 2021

If the Union Flag really did “bind the whole country together”, you couldn’t use it as a prop in a culture war. https://t.co/nBrVdXv6B1 — Ed Morrish (@edmorrish) March 19, 2021

I really like how you took your time coming up with this Robert 👍 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 19, 2021

❌ The flag is upside down.

✅ The Queen the right way up. https://t.co/akDDaXU0Xu — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) March 19, 2021

It’s a bit small isn’t it mate? — christhebarker (@christhebarker) March 19, 2021

A symbol of freedom that doesn't allow protests. https://t.co/Cj8wXlRQIv — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) March 19, 2021

Mate. Me again. Sorry to break it to you, but the Queen is laughing at your limp flag. And your Adrian Mole-like pride in yer little red box. Brits are at our best when we chuckle at our own pomposity. https://t.co/20nW7CL8R5 — trevor beattie (@trevorbmbagency) March 19, 2021

These weren’t necessarily responses to Jenrick’s tweet, but feel very relevant right now.

Having a massive flag doesn't make you a patriot. It makes you a massive weirdo who owns a massive flag. Being a patriot is caring about people who have less than you and making your country work for everyone. Flags are stupid anyway it's just some colours thrown on a towel — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 19, 2021

Indoor flags don't make much sense, do they?

Also, is this treason? — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 19, 2021

Check your patriotism levels, Are YOU touching cloth? pic.twitter.com/wMU6zyIwnc — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) March 19, 2021

Patriotism is: – caring about your country

– caring about the welfare of its people

– caring about it’s standing in the world

– caring about its rights and freedoms Patriotism isn’t: – hugging flags

– framing pictures

– bunging taxpayer money to your friends — 🇬🇧 Dr Dominic Pimenta 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@DrDomPimenta) March 18, 2021

Might buy a flag. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 19, 2021



READ MORE

A lot of people were baffled by Naga Munchetty’s apology for liking some tweets

Source Twitter @RobertJenrick