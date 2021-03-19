18 quirky pictures by the photographer who adds a little extra something

Pics

Photographer Yahav Draizin, who works in advertising, creates quirky, inspirational and often funny images of the world around him with the use of pictures on a phone screen.

Like this shot of some parasols, which is practically perfect in every way.

We really enjoyed scrolling through his Instagram pictures, so we gathered some favourites for your viewing pleasure.

1. Killer Queen

2. Tea too hot?

3. That’s just quackers

4. He takes great Pride in his work

5. Stratospheric

6. He can’t turn left

7. What a a glorious feelin’

8. Make no bones about it – he’s flipping us off

9. I don’t know how much longer he can hold this