Pro tip of the week – cover up the sound of your fart by dropping something

This hilarious ‘pro tip’ for covering up a fart is about as effective as it is expensive. Which is to say, a lot – on both counts.

More than 3 million views can’t be wrong!

I’ve watched this like 1000 times pic.twitter.com/Ozt7fNJSpA — 🌵Cactus Queen🌵 (@Category_Fury) March 17, 2021

lmfaoooo fart humor? check

unnecessary destruction? check

tormenting a parent? check — ⚰️ Frotting Christ ⚰️ (@elianadivakarr) March 17, 2021

string of profanity cut off mid-scream? check — erin callahan (@erinmcallahan) March 18, 2021

i just spent 5 solid minutes hysterically laughing at this and will continue to do so — Ultra Not Leah (@MyBlueColdCar) March 18, 2021

and they say physical comedy is dead — lindsay coagvla, noted poglington (@titwave) March 18, 2021

Source TikTok @146iq Twitter @Category_Fury