Videos

Pro tip of the week – cover up the sound of your fart by dropping something

Poke Staff. Updated March 19th, 2021

This hilarious ‘pro tip’ for covering up a fart is about as effective as it is expensive. Which is to say, a lot – on both counts.

@146iq

♬ original sound – Ricards Eglitis

More than 3 million views can’t be wrong!

READ MORE

17 hilariously embarrassing moments that will make you very glad it wasn’t you

Source TikTok @146iq Twitter @Category_Fury

More from the Poke