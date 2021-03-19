News

A lot of people were baffled by Naga Munchetty’s apology for liking some tweets

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 19th, 2021

You probably saw BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt’s funny comment to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick on Thursday, seeing as it trended on Twitter for hours.

Just in case you didn’t – here’s what happened.

Even the MP smiled, and it gave Twitter a laugh in the midst of all the bad news, picking up reactions like these –

But it seems that not everybody was allowed to laugh at the quip, because Charlie’s co-presenter Naga Munchetty subsequently tweeted this.

Since the tweets are now ‘unliked’, we don’t know what they were, but her apology certainly caused a Twitter storm – from two angles.

There were people taking offence at the fact that she’d liked tweets, which they also presumably couldn’t identify after the fact.

A lot more people, however, thought that no apology was necessary, and the complaints were – frankly – ridiculous.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

We’ll leave the last word to Henry Mance.

READ MORE

The BBC’s Naga Munchetty called out Donald Trump over his racist ‘go back’ tweets and people love her for it

Source Naga Munchetty Image Screengrab, Screengrab

More from the Poke