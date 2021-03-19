Twitter

Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Poke Staff. Updated March 19th, 2021

The weekend is here, which is great news if you aren’t an emergency worker, in retail, freelance, unemployed or just someone who hates days that begin with an S.

On the positive side, we’ve dug out 25 brilliant jokes from the last seven days for you to enjoy.

If you like them, go and give the tweeters a follow.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke