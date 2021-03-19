Videos

If a giant banana orbited the Earth at the distance of the ISS

Poke Staff. Updated March 19th, 2021

Imagine, if you will, a super-sized banana, orbiting the Earth at the same distance as the International Space Station.

“Why?”, you may ask. Because it would look more or less like this …

Although the simulation was released in 2013, Professor Lionel Page got it circulating again with this tweet.

It’s fair to say that reactions were somewhat mixed.

Imagine how a banana in orbit would change the language.

Quite a-peel-ing, actually.

via Gfycat

Source Yeti Dynamics Image Screengrab

