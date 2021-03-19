If a giant banana orbited the Earth at the distance of the ISS
Imagine, if you will, a super-sized banana, orbiting the Earth at the same distance as the International Space Station.
“Why?”, you may ask. Because it would look more or less like this …
Although the simulation was released in 2013, Professor Lionel Page got it circulating again with this tweet.
Somebody did a simulation of a giant 🍌 orbiting around the 🌍 at the distance of the ISS.
And, surprisingly, it challenges our intuitions of how orbiting objects would look like in the sky. pic.twitter.com/Wh1oIOb4j1
— Lionel Page (@page_eco) March 17, 2021
It’s fair to say that reactions were somewhat mixed.
no idea why this pleases me so much https://t.co/OVHa37FXDe
— Neon Genesis Ewangelion (@EwaSR) March 18, 2021
this is downright unsettling https://t.co/yWjVgqApt0
— Dedicating Ruckus (@ded_ruckus) March 17, 2021
can't say i had particularly strong intuitions on this one https://t.co/R6VRCjQsix
— Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) March 17, 2021
why is this the funniest thing i've ever seen https://t.co/hCwr7b5zDJ
— Reyn Alpha (@haframjolk) March 18, 2021
Imagine how a banana in orbit would change the language.
I'll see you for cocktails at bananaset. https://t.co/BIcXIZeyJE
— Gurney Harlech (@GurneyHarlech) March 18, 2021
Quite a-peel-ing, actually.
READ MORE
‘If planets were as close as the moon’ went viral because it’s frankly terrifying
Source Yeti Dynamics Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
A New York director is selling farts for £61 a pop
Ian Hislop’s scathing take on that £2.6m briefing room was a Question Time high spot