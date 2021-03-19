If a giant banana orbited the Earth at the distance of the ISS

Videos

Imagine, if you will, a super-sized banana, orbiting the Earth at the same distance as the International Space Station.

“Why?”, you may ask. Because it would look more or less like this …

Although the simulation was released in 2013, Professor Lionel Page got it circulating again with this tweet.

Somebody did a simulation of a giant 🍌 orbiting around the 🌍 at the distance of the ISS. And, surprisingly, it challenges our intuitions of how orbiting objects would look like in the sky. pic.twitter.com/Wh1oIOb4j1 — Lionel Page (@page_eco) March 17, 2021

It’s fair to say that reactions were somewhat mixed.

no idea why this pleases me so much https://t.co/OVHa37FXDe — Neon Genesis Ewangelion (@EwaSR) March 18, 2021

this is downright unsettling https://t.co/yWjVgqApt0 — Dedicating Ruckus (@ded_ruckus) March 17, 2021

can't say i had particularly strong intuitions on this one https://t.co/R6VRCjQsix — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) March 17, 2021

why is this the funniest thing i've ever seen https://t.co/hCwr7b5zDJ — Reyn Alpha (@haframjolk) March 18, 2021

Imagine how a banana in orbit would change the language.

I'll see you for cocktails at bananaset. https://t.co/BIcXIZeyJE — Gurney Harlech (@GurneyHarlech) March 18, 2021

Quite a-peel-ing, actually.

via Gfycat

