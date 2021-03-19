News

A Trump waxwork had to be removed because people kept punching it – 9 knockout responses

John Plunkett. Updated March 19th, 2021

No doubt about the most satisfying story of the day. It’s a waxworks museum in Texas which has had to remove it’s so-called Donald Trump effigy … because people kept punching it.

The tale went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @AdamSerwer and there’s so much to enjoy about it.

‘The blond-coiffed dummy suffered damage from both punches and scratches to its face. “When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” said Clay Stewart, regional manager for museum owner Ripley Entertainment.’

You can read the full story here. And these 9 responses were simply knockout.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Looks like Robert de Niro missed his big chance.

To conclude …

And this.

Source San Antonio Current Twitter @AdamSerwer

