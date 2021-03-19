A Trump waxwork had to be removed because people kept punching it – 9 knockout responses

News

No doubt about the most satisfying story of the day. It’s a waxworks museum in Texas which has had to remove it’s so-called Donald Trump effigy … because people kept punching it.

The tale went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @AdamSerwer and there’s so much to enjoy about it.

‘The blond-coiffed dummy suffered damage from both punches and scratches to its face. “When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” said Clay Stewart, regional manager for museum owner Ripley Entertainment.’

You can read the full story here. And these 9 responses were simply knockout.

1.

This is the first time I’ve felt proud to be an American in quite a while. https://t.co/59czhH5jTB — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 19, 2021

2.

Feel like that Texas museum is missing a golden opportunity to leave the wax figure there and including a $30 “Punch Trump” premium package along with the regular tickets. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) March 19, 2021

3.

People could literally punch Putin, Kim Jong-un or Trump, and they repeated chose Trump. — Truax (@100pctAkronite) March 18, 2021

4.

also going to say that the tuassauds work product in Texas is a bit subpar — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 18, 2021

5.

That’s the most lifelike he’s ever looked. — Ken Meltzer (@ken_meltzer) March 18, 2021

6.

Needs to be fatter, oranger and less hair. But it right setting with others he fell in love with — Flamdip (@HurricaneFetta) March 18, 2021

7.

A wax figure of Donald Trump had to be removed from the wax museum in Texas because people couldn't help but punch it in the face for merely existing. Maybe Texas isn't so bad after all. — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) March 19, 2021

8.

Every time I fear that I am slipping for the last time below the roiling waves of cynicism, I get a quick glimpse of the America in which we all desperately want to believe. https://t.co/VAdKYk0sMV — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 19, 2021

9.

They could charge for it and make a bundle. https://t.co/5t6pXtngLi — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 19, 2021

Looks like Robert de Niro missed his big chance.

To conclude …

And just like that, today gets a little better. 😂 pic.twitter.com/27X3TKxtwA — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) March 19, 2021

And this.

one time for san antonio 🙌🙌 https://t.co/lNYvHCArFX — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 18, 2021

