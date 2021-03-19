A New York director is selling farts for £61 a pop

Weird World

The phenomenon of non-fungible tokens (NFT) as a means of selling unique versions of digital art led to an online collage by the artist known as Beeple selling for more than $69 million.

holy fuck. — beeple (@beeple) March 11, 2021

NFTs are markers that prove a digital item is unique, making them ideal for online art trading, as with Beeple’s collage, but also with other types of digital file – such as audio recordings.

NYC man sells fart for $85, cashing in on NFT craze https://t.co/jykVy6fNi9 pic.twitter.com/kJL8gx3GUY — New York Post (@nypost) March 18, 2021

Film director, Alex Ramírez-Mallis, sensed the winds of change in the digital art world, and his product not only cuts the mustard, it also cuts the cheese, because it’s a year’s worth of the farts of himself and four friends.

Additionally, individual recordings of farts can be purchased for the bargain price of 0.05 Ethereum – as these things are via cryptocurrency only – which amounts to around £61.

It’s Father’s Day in a couple of months. Just saying. It might be wise to invest early so you don’t miss out.

just sold a fart — Alex Mallis (@alxmallis) March 19, 2021

Alex talked to the New York Post’s Hannah Frishberg about the sale, saying –

“There’s always room for absurdity and there’s definitely always room for farts.”

We don’t know about art, but he certainly summed up the central tenet of comedy since the dawn of time.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

1981: By the year 2021 we will have flying cars! 2021: https://t.co/vzGWqH2rcE — Ramp Capital 💎 (@RampCapitalLLC) March 18, 2021

This is it folks. This is 100% the end of the worldhttps://t.co/CJTnURaFDY — Christopher Mims (@mims) March 19, 2021

I was proud of myself when I got my Alexa to respond to "Smellexa", but this is some next level shithttps://t.co/2s0Iq9cQmQ — r y (@BrownManCometh) March 19, 2021

$85 doesn't even cover the gas fees https://t.co/6M8wUpsBf7 — pete (@peteroverzet) March 18, 2021

That's a decent price for an entry level fart! https://t.co/K62HMY77WI — Todd Barry (@toddbarry) March 18, 2021

We sincerely hope this happens –

Hey @elonmusk put your money where my butt is https://t.co/SyiJuIlwES — Alex Mallis (@alxmallis) March 18, 2021

If Alex makes enough money from selling farts, he could build his very own Trump Tower.

Source New York Post Image Screengrab, Opensea