‘5K to Couch’ is the exercise programme you didn’t know you needed

Since the first lockdown began – almost exactly a year ago – people have resorted to all sorts of things to fill their time and take their mind off the pandemic.

They baked banana bread.

Just tried to make banana bread and it didn’t go well but I may have developed a vaccine. — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 13, 2020

They tapped into their creativity.

I miss the early, innocent days of the pandemic when people would tweet, "Shakespeare wrote King Lear in quarantine" and we'd nod our heads and think, "Good point, I am similar to the most successful writer in the history of the English language. I'll finish my novel right now!" — Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) August 5, 2020

They played Animal Crossing.

I played Animal Crossing right before going to sleep, then I was having a normal dream and suddenly opened a door to a 9-inch scorpion and woke up at 5am in a cold sweat — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) August 8, 2020

They watched a lot of Netflix.

My household has more teeth than the entire cast of the Tiger King documentary. — Pinot Evil (@TheWinegasm) May 23, 2020

They did PE with Joe Wicks – for about three days.

Grudgingly attempted a Joe Wicks PE workout this morning. Now feel like a sack of pudding that has been through the tumble dryer — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) May 12, 2020

But jumping about in front of the telly isn’t the only exercise available, because comedian Stuart Laws has shared this inspirational clip of ‘fitness expert’, Mark Stones (played by Matthew Sandford) – in 5K to Couch. Not a typo.

Watch and learn.

5k to Couch pic.twitter.com/Os0EX3pGvv — Stuart Laws (@thisstuartlaws) March 18, 2021

The clip, from Grave New World – Stuart’s upcoming four-part series taking a humorous look at the potential new normal – got Twitter’s attention.

How do you run that quickly, while talking coherently, without at least one major organ attempting to escape your body??? — Das Kwig (@DasKwig) March 18, 2021

I’m sorry Dr Reaux-Botnique is one of the cleverest things ever. I’m including science in there. It’s cleverer than science. — Mikey Wooster (@MikeyWooster) March 18, 2021

That turn to camera from the bench. pic.twitter.com/ELVUNq5yyO — David Bussell (@Busselling) March 18, 2021

Some people are just natural athletes – or whatever’s the opposite of an athlete.

I didn't know there was an entire plan!

(But I managed without one anyway). https://t.co/MFZ1q7PICx — Occasional Trail Runner. Regular Couch Potato. (@RichardOfShoes) March 18, 2021

As a bonus, here’s another clip from Grave New World, featuring the legend that is James Acaster – or ‘Fizz Gambol: Fizzy drinks expert’.

Grave New World is available to pre-order right now, and Stuart is available to follow.

