‘5K to Couch’ is the exercise programme you didn’t know you needed

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 19th, 2021

Since the first lockdown began – almost exactly a year ago – people have resorted to all sorts of things to fill their time and take their mind off the pandemic.

They baked banana bread.

They tapped into their creativity.

They played Animal Crossing.

They watched a lot of Netflix.

They did PE with Joe Wicks – for about three days.

But jumping about in front of the telly isn’t the only exercise available, because comedian Stuart Laws has shared this inspirational clip of ‘fitness expert’, Mark Stones (played by Matthew Sandford) – in 5K to Couch. Not a typo.

Watch and learn.

The clip, from Grave New World – Stuart’s upcoming four-part series taking a humorous look at the potential new normal – got Twitter’s attention.

Some people are just natural athletes – or whatever’s the opposite of an athlete.

As a bonus, here’s another clip from Grave New World, featuring the legend that is James Acaster – or ‘Fizz Gambol: Fizzy drinks expert’.

Grave New World is available to pre-order right now, and Stuart is available to follow.

