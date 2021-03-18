News

Tommy Robinson is accused of misusing donations and we’re all deeply shocked

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 18th, 2021

An investigation carried out by Lizzie Dearden at The Independent has unearthed evidence that Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, the self-styled Tommy Robinson, has misused vast amounts of money donated to him for activism purposes by gullible fans.

Through a combination of financial records and what amounts to whistle-blowing from former allies, a picture appears to emerge of Yaxley-Lennon using donations to fund a lifestyle of drink, drugs and luxury goods.

He denies any misappropriation of donations, but has declared bankruptcy ahead of defending various lawsuits.

The news was every bit as shocking to the public as you might expect.

After a sit down and some smelling salts, this is how people responded.

Let us not forget the real victim in all this.

No, not them – satire.

