Tommy Robinson is accused of misusing donations and we’re all deeply shocked

News

An investigation carried out by Lizzie Dearden at The Independent has unearthed evidence that Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, the self-styled Tommy Robinson, has misused vast amounts of money donated to him for activism purposes by gullible fans.

Exclusive: Tommy Robinson has been accused of misusing supporters’ money, as he declares himself bankrupt despite receiving hundreds of thousands of pounds in donations and funding I have interviewed former employees and donors about where the money wenthttps://t.co/sx51mhp5Ry — Lizzie Dearden (@lizziedearden) March 17, 2021

Through a combination of financial records and what amounts to whistle-blowing from former allies, a picture appears to emerge of Yaxley-Lennon using donations to fund a lifestyle of drink, drugs and luxury goods.

He denies any misappropriation of donations, but has declared bankruptcy ahead of defending various lawsuits.

The news was every bit as shocking to the public as you might expect.

via Gfycat

After a sit down and some smelling salts, this is how people responded.

1.

No! Really?! You could have knocked me down with a hundredweight of nutty slack. https://t.co/73BJpWJnTn — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) March 17, 2021

2.

Always the ones that you least expect 🙄 https://t.co/rA3t9uOjOe — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) March 17, 2021

3.

What a sad fall from grace. https://t.co/e5p4c6d9l0 — 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) March 17, 2021

4.

What a shocker who’d a thunk it https://t.co/eW6Am26ItX — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) March 17, 2021

5.

Have you been mis-sold a narrative that the Muslims are coming to get you? Have you donated your hard-earned cash to the Tommy Robinson cause? Well, as a racist shite bag, you could be entitled to a cash refund of absolutely fuck all Wankers pic.twitter.com/obaY0jiLGm — Liam Baxter (@Liam_Baxter31) March 17, 2021

6.

you’re under arrest for using this money to buy an Audi S4 and thirty pairs of G-Star Raw jeans instead of filming mosques for racism https://t.co/yCiPQqprRW — Further Pepper Mill Updates (@raaleh) March 17, 2021

7.

Next you’ll be telling me he doesn’t really care about FGM or women’s rights and is just using them to advance his Islamophobic agenda. Shocked, I tell you. I’m truly shocked. https://t.co/Np6BbUXBYh — Linda Marric (@Linda_Marric) March 17, 2021

8.

It’s all a grift. It’s always a grift. https://t.co/PvmvnD4pqA — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 17, 2021

9.

We did try to tell Tommy Robinscum's cultists that he was spending their money on a house and other things rather than legal fees – but they didn't listen I also warned TR that he would be jailed for contempt of court and risk collapsing a trial – but he didn't listen either https://t.co/KKX3tLckOt — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) March 17, 2021

10.

Tommy Robinson: "Donate me some money i promise I won't misuse it." pic.twitter.com/lAgTaETyf2 — Don Slothy (@DonSlothy) March 17, 2021

11.

Honestly… I'd be disappointed if he wasn't. https://t.co/2DNQzPxLY8 — Tez (@tezilyas) March 17, 2021

12.

Who could have foreseen this? pic.twitter.com/3FV4eU7w4v — Dli O'Doir (@dli_odoir) March 17, 2021

Let us not forget the real victim in all this.

I know it seems funny that he’s bankrupt, but spare a thought for his poor victims, they donated their money to racism in good faith pic.twitter.com/sRanXLW3zG — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 17, 2021

No, not them – satire.

READ MORE

Simply 13 perfect tweets about Tommy Robinson seeking refuge abroad

Source Lizzie Dearden Image Screengrab, Screengrab