This ‘possum shanty’ went wildly viral because it’s adorable and very funny

Poke Staff. Updated March 18th, 2021

This ‘possum shanty’ – not two words we have ever used in succession before – has gone wildly viral because it’s so, so good.

And here is the man who made it. Well, the shanty bit, anyway (you can follow him on TikTok here).

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source TikTok @stixywixy H/T @thegallowboob

