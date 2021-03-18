This ‘possum shanty’ went wildly viral because it’s adorable and very funny

Animals

This ‘possum shanty’ – not two words we have ever used in succession before – has gone wildly viral because it’s so, so good.

Okay this is single handedly the best piece of content to ever be made. Sound ON pic.twitter.com/jcvqaQQk5W — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) March 17, 2021

And here is the man who made it. Well, the shanty bit, anyway (you can follow him on TikTok here).

Hi, I’m the lyricist and vocalist (but, sadly, not the possum feeder). Just popping in to say that I really appreciate the share and the link, and I’m thrilled to see people enjoying this! Thank you kindly! — Eric Stix (@EricStix) March 18, 2021

“My possum shanty is going viral” is not a sentence I ever expected to use in my lifetime, but I’m thrilled to see people enjoying it! (The song/voice are mine. The video and possum are not.) https://t.co/9RrtzTF1Xm — Eric Stix (@EricStix) March 18, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I love this. I love possums. I love whoever made up the spectacular possum song. Thank you — Bonnie Merchant (@merchant_bonnie) March 17, 2021

Does it really scream?

We have opossum in our yard, do they eat ticks? — kathy rist (@kathyrist11) March 17, 2021

They really do eat ticks. A lot of them.

Any enemy of the tick is a friend to me — Sarah Gioia (@sarah_gioia) March 17, 2021

Source TikTok @stixywixy H/T @thegallowboob