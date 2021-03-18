Animals

This cat sat on a keyboard eyeing up a bird created her own scary soundtrack and it’s brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated March 18th, 2021

This is six seconds very well spent. It’s a video shared by @edinlibrarycat of their cat sat on a keyboard hungrily eyeing up a blue tit on the bird feeder.

But the cat – she’s called Tabitha – isn’t just sat on the keyboard, she’s playing her own ‘Hitchcock-style theme tune of suspense’ and it’s magnificent!

Fabulous!

And there’s no guessing the cat’s favourite Hitchcock film, right? That’s right, North by Northwest.

Source @edinlibrarycat

