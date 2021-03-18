This cat eyeing up a blue tit while playing its own scary soundtrack is magnificent

Animals

This is six seconds very well spent. It’s a video shared by @edinlibrarycat of their cat sat on a keyboard hungrily eyeing up a blue tit on the bird feeder.

But the cat – she’s called Tabitha – isn’t just sat on the keyboard, she’s playing her own ‘Hitchcock-style theme tune of suspense’ and it’s magnificent!

My cat staring down a blue tit on the bird feeder while playing her own Alfred Hitchcock-style theme tune of suspense is probably the best thing I’ve seen all year… 🎹 🔈 pic.twitter.com/wTMW7stVMv — Library Cat (@edinlibrarycat) March 16, 2021

Fabulous!

she needs to drop a collab with this cat pic.twitter.com/eFD2QfCe24 — Caitlin Hardee (@Vnlasteamer) March 17, 2021

Love it- we have the cat- but piano in another room! pic.twitter.com/BpJ884n6n7 — Dr Kate Cushing 💙 (@KateCushing2) March 17, 2021

You ever get the feeling that you're being watched? pic.twitter.com/Qt9auujmM8 — Cheryl 😷 (@CyberTyger89) March 17, 2021

And there’s no guessing the cat’s favourite Hitchcock film, right? That’s right, North by Northwest.

Source @edinlibrarycat