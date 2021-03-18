Animals

This attempt to adopt a dog went viral because it came to such an abrupt end

Poke Staff. Updated March 18th, 2021

Presenter and producer Alice Gray shared what happened when she enquired about adopting a dog and it went wildly viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

Alice’s followers got the first clue that something was up when she said this on Twitter.

And then she followed it up with exactly what had happened, a tale in four parts.

And here is that exchange in close-up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

And while it goes without saying that it’s important to find a safe and proper home for a dog before they are adopted, many people thought this initial response was rather abrupt and taking it a bit* too far.

(*a lot)

Except some people thought the response was entirely fair.

This person had a suggestion.

Final word to Alice Gray herself.

Source Twitter @AliceJaneGray

