This attempt to adopt a dog went viral because it came to such an abrupt end

Presenter and producer Alice Gray shared what happened when she enquired about adopting a dog and it went wildly viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

Alice’s followers got the first clue that something was up when she said this on Twitter.

Honestly trying to adopt a dog is turning out to be a brutal experience, filled with instant rejections and rude, judgemental replies. Tell me I’m not suitable without virtually spitting in my face why don’t you. — Alice Gray (@AliceJaneGray) March 17, 2021

And then she followed it up with exactly what had happened, a tale in four parts.

I applied for a dog today. This is the story in four parts. I’m actually speechless. pic.twitter.com/QckA1xAZY0 — Alice Gray (@AliceJaneGray) March 17, 2021

And here is that exchange in close-up.

And while it goes without saying that it’s important to find a safe and proper home for a dog before they are adopted, many people thought this initial response was rather abrupt and taking it a bit* too far.

(*a lot)

I am belly laughing at the absurdity of this response. SHE WOULD HAVE HATED IT Genuinely one of the most joyless and tactless things I’ve ever read. — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) March 17, 2021

“I’ve spoken to Angel through the medium of my reincarnated psychic spirit guides and Angel says your aura has too much Gemini in your amethyst puli chakra and as she is double Moonstone Taurus with reverse Hierophant, Angel feels you won’t be spiritually compatible” — Homely Woman Kenobi 🟥 (@Homely_1_Kenobi) March 17, 2021

“Angel hates you” — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) March 17, 2021

Puppies, which are well known for *checks notes* hating running around — Wenbilliams (@Wenbill1ams) March 17, 2021

Except some people thought the response was entirely fair.

The rescue is right. If they raised the litter from birth they know which puppies won’t be suitable for specific activities and lifestyles. Even at a young age. Matching you with an ideal dog decreases risk of return. They might seem snappy in replies but 1/2 — Julie Ann Fooshee, MSc (@ocaptmycapt) March 17, 2021

If I were a breeder/rescue reading your initial email I would find it a bit demanding. It might be worth it to try going to breeders/rescues with your wish list and asking them who they have available that suits. They’re with those dogs 24/7, they know. 2/2 — Julie Ann Fooshee, MSc (@ocaptmycapt) March 17, 2021

This person had a suggestion.

Reapply under a different name saying you want a calm puppy. — Julia Llama Bażańska (@kourinthellama) March 17, 2021

great idea! they’ll probably reply back that they need someone active — Only women are women ⬛🟠🏁 (@rachelh1711) March 17, 2021

Final word to Alice Gray herself.

So this went a bit mad – just because this seems to be a reoccurring theme: 1) I read the description of the dog very well. No where did it say she doesn’t like exercise or needed limited walks.

2) I wouldn’t apply for a dog that I wouldn’t be able to offer the right home to. https://t.co/yLWcL7u7cE — Alice Gray (@AliceJaneGray) March 17, 2021

