The takedown of this troll criticising Nasa’s trip to Mars is out of this world

The small matter of 250 million km away or so on Mars, the Perseverance rover has sent back its first ever recording of it driving on Mars, and very exciting it is too.

Which reminded us of this glorious takedown shared on Reddit a few days ago of a troll who was none convinced of the worth of going to Mars.

And the comeback is out of this world.

And just in case it’s tricky to read …

‘The money doesn’t get sent to Mars, idiot. It gets spent and put back into the economy. Just because the government isn’t hand feeding it to you, that doesn’t mean it left America. ‘If we removed the church from tax exemption we’d have enough money to send a rover to Mars once every two weeks forever. Not to mention it only cost $2.5 billion, which is what the US Military spend every 33 hours, and we spend %7 billion on potato chips every year.’

Boom.

‘They’re too stupid for Mars,’ said regian24 who shared it on Reddit.

‘That was just straight machine gun facts. I have respect for that. And yes, scientific discovery and exploration are worth it for mankind as a whole, as well as providing new technologies for us back on Earth.’ Waterfish3333 ‘So do they think that when you spend money it just evaporates?’ Mr_Serine ‘Ah, the old “if I don’t understand it, it must be a bad idea.”‘ Vaux1916 ‘Don’t you dare send my potato chips to Mars …’ dfedo38

Source Reddit u/regian24