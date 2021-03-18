Simply 17 examples of gloriously crappy design to make your day better
We recently featured 23 brilliantly clever design ideas that were so good they made everyone’s day better.
These 17 designs will also make your day better, albeit for rather different reasons, 17 new examples of crappy design that was so bad they’re glorious!
1.
‘There was an attempt … to motivate’
2.
‘These barriers designed to prevent cyclists from passing through …’
3.
‘SPOILER!’
4.
‘You might have to look at this twice to get it’
5.
‘A Nail Or A Screw’
6.
‘Dial 999 For… Oh’
7.
‘This School Mental Health Survey’
8.
‘Because I Can See Through Stainless Steel’
9.
‘Honey, You Really Shouldn’t Have’
