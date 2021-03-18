This NSFW banned Volkswagen advert is going viral again because it’s just so funny
Back in 2003, Volkswagen was trying to push its diesel range – we know, right? – and they used slightly NSFW humour to do it.
Although the ad was shown in cinemas, it never made it to TV, due to concerns that it might offend people – but it went viral online and it seems to be doing it all over again on TikTok.
According to campaignlive, director Jackie Oudney of advertising agency DMP DDB made the twin girls sharing the main role say the word ‘Pollock’ right through rehearsals. Presumably, they didn’t want life imitating art.
TikTok users loved the ad.
