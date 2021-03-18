This grandad’s swing dismount will give you serious ageing goals

Videos

Over on TikTok, @kiingdoggy has shared some footage of a grandad not just embracing his inner child, but embracing his outer gymnast too, with a spectacular dismount from a swing.

TikTok users were impressed – and mildly traumatised.

Inevitably, the clip found its way to Twitter, where people were equally blown away by the elderly man’s moves.

Hold my prune juice 😆 pic.twitter.com/Xg9kpMulcL — 🍺 Hold My Beer 🍺 (@HldMyBeer) March 17, 2021

It reminds me of Carl Reiner. He always danced out onto the set of the Tonight Show and said he would keep doing it until he was too old not to do it. My man is taunting Father Time. https://t.co/75khqcpeLj — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 17, 2021

Oh heck yes This makes my sciatic nerve hurt just watching it! https://t.co/dtql7sbNnr — Buck Gibson (@buckgibson) March 17, 2021

As a bonus, @kiingdoggy shot the slick stunt from another angle.

He also added some comedy sound effects.

In conclusion –

Source kiingdoggy Image Screengrab