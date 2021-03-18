Videos

This grandad’s swing dismount will give you serious ageing goals

Poke Staff. Updated March 18th, 2021

Over on TikTok, @kiingdoggy has shared some footage of a grandad not just embracing his inner child, but embracing his outer gymnast too, with a spectacular dismount from a swing.

TikTok users were impressed – and mildly traumatised.

Inevitably, the clip found its way to Twitter, where people were equally blown away by the elderly man’s moves.

As a bonus, @kiingdoggy shot the slick stunt from another angle.

He also added some comedy sound effects.

In conclusion –

You can find @kiingdoggy on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Source kiingdoggy

