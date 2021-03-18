Videos

Elaine Paige celebrated her second vaccine dose in the most Elaine Paige way possible

Poke Staff. Updated March 18th, 2021

We’re glad to see that Musical Theatre superstar, Elaine Paige, has now received her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, because she’s one of the UK’s national treasures.

We were just as pleased to note that she’s in both good spirits and good voice, because she celebrated the occasion with this purrfect piece of advice.

That is, of course, a reworking of one of Elaine’s smash hits, ‘Memories’, from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Cats!

“Vaccine, I am having my vaccine, to protect against Covid, make sure you have yours too.

“When you have it you’ll understand what happiness is… look, a new life will begin.”

Great advice. Here’s how the audience Twitter responded.

One tweeter had a request.

That would surely do wonders for the uptake rate.

We can’t be sure, but it’s possible that Elaine got her inspiration from another iconic singer, Dolly Parton.

Bring on the next vaccine diva …Beyoncé, Cher, Lady Gaga?

