Elaine Paige celebrated her second vaccine dose in the most Elaine Paige way possible

We’re glad to see that Musical Theatre superstar, Elaine Paige, has now received her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, because she’s one of the UK’s national treasures.

We were just as pleased to note that she’s in both good spirits and good voice, because she celebrated the occasion with this purrfect piece of advice.

I'm thrilled to say I've added myself to the @ukvacprogress figures by having my 2nd #COVID19 vaccination! PLEASE when you are offered yours have one!! It's safe, didn't hurt & it will help prevent further deaths from this cruel virus. Together let's make #Covid_19 a 'memory!' pic.twitter.com/TkSqCMrNqE — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) March 16, 2021

That is, of course, a reworking of one of Elaine’s smash hits, ‘Memories’, from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Cats!

“Vaccine, I am having my vaccine, to protect against Covid, make sure you have yours too. “When you have it you’ll understand what happiness is… look, a new life will begin.”

Great advice. Here’s how the audience Twitter responded.

Elaine Paige singing Memory whilst getting her vaccine is reason 76478 to love her 🐱 pic.twitter.com/0UimovjrS4 — Gaydio (@Gaydio) March 18, 2021

Honestly I’m screaming https://t.co/NYsYhCu7bU — Robbie Bon Boulash (@robbiefellover) March 16, 2021

One tweeter had a request.

Please can I request that @elaine_paige sings to me when I get my COVID vaccine? https://t.co/P4dZ35yCOm — Lloyd Rees (@Lloyd_Rees) March 16, 2021

That would surely do wonders for the uptake rate.

We can’t be sure, but it’s possible that Elaine got her inspiration from another iconic singer, Dolly Parton.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Bring on the next vaccine diva …Beyoncé, Cher, Lady Gaga?

I’m so here for these vaccine remakes of the classics. https://t.co/a9yMkL8tct — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) March 16, 2021

