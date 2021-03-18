Politics

Charlie Stayt mocking this minister’s ‘bit small’ flag is today’s best thing

John Plunkett. Updated March 18th, 2021

Local government secretary Robert Jenrick was on BBC Breakfast today – stick with us, please – and it ended in the most fabulous manner possible.

Presenter Charlie Stayt wrapped up their chat by pointing out that the union flag in the background – de rigeur these days for anyone in the government, appearing anywhere – was a little bit on the small side.

We’re not sure if we prefer co-presenter Naga Munchetty’s laugh or Jenrick’s stunned silence. Probably equal first.

And our favourite things people said about it.

Source @Haggis_UK

