Charlie Stayt mocking this minister’s ‘bit small’ flag is today’s best thing

Politics

Local government secretary Robert Jenrick was on BBC Breakfast today – stick with us, please – and it ended in the most fabulous manner possible.

Presenter Charlie Stayt wrapped up their chat by pointing out that the union flag in the background – de rigeur these days for anyone in the government, appearing anywhere – was a little bit on the small side.

Charlie Stayt – “Robert Jenrick, your flag is just a little bit small.” 😊#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/QfnyG8RqC1 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 18, 2021

We’re not sure if we prefer co-presenter Naga Munchetty’s laugh or Jenrick’s stunned silence. Probably equal first.

And our favourite things people said about it.

Give Charlie Stayt a Television Journalism Award for this beautiful moment with Robert Jenrick 🇬🇧 @TVNaga01 held it together… just.

🤣 Yes #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/kvwZHPj8gi — Mark Conway (@MarkConway87) March 18, 2021

Suitability mocking I thought. The minister was not amused 🤣 — Siôn Meredith (@SionMeredith) March 18, 2021

Lovely to watch Charlie Stayt tell Robert Jenrick that his flag isn’t big enough!@TVNaga01 couldn’t disguise her joy

We all agree pic.twitter.com/BPp7MpQHdm — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 18, 2021

“It’s not small, just far away.” ~ Father Ted Crilly — Alastair McEwan (@alastair_mcewan) March 18, 2021

OMG!!! 😱 watch as Charlie Stayt absolutely annihilates Tory minister over the size of his flag🇬🇧😭 pic.twitter.com/GYZpm7Ju0y — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) March 18, 2021

@BBCBreakfast please pass on our congratulations to Charlie Stayt, brilliant work. — Spurs2257 (@spurscad) March 18, 2021

Charlie Stayt being brilliantly sarcastic, love Naga giggling in the background 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zgF1SI5xX5 — Kaz 💙🐟🐝 (@ginsolvesitall) March 18, 2021

Narrator: “Shortly after this interview, BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt disappeared in mysterious circumstances. He was never seen or heard from again. “The Metropolitan Police decided *not* to treat his disappearance as suspicious.”#BBCBreakfastpic.twitter.com/eQpJXt4Q0X — Alex Sowden 😷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@AJS77) March 18, 2021

Source @Haggis_UK