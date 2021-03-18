Charlie Stayt mocking this minister’s ‘bit small’ flag is today’s best thing
Local government secretary Robert Jenrick was on BBC Breakfast today – stick with us, please – and it ended in the most fabulous manner possible.
Presenter Charlie Stayt wrapped up their chat by pointing out that the union flag in the background – de rigeur these days for anyone in the government, appearing anywhere – was a little bit on the small side.
Charlie Stayt – “Robert Jenrick, your flag is just a little bit small.” 😊#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/QfnyG8RqC1
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 18, 2021
We’re not sure if we prefer co-presenter Naga Munchetty’s laugh or Jenrick’s stunned silence. Probably equal first.
And our favourite things people said about it.
Give Charlie Stayt a Television Journalism Award for this beautiful moment with Robert Jenrick 🇬🇧 @TVNaga01 held it together… just.
🤣 Yes #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/kvwZHPj8gi
— Mark Conway (@MarkConway87) March 18, 2021
Suitability mocking I thought. The minister was not amused 🤣
— Siôn Meredith (@SionMeredith) March 18, 2021
Lovely to watch Charlie Stayt tell Robert Jenrick that his flag isn’t big enough!@TVNaga01 couldn’t disguise her joy
We all agree pic.twitter.com/BPp7MpQHdm
— nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 18, 2021
“It’s not small, just far away.” ~ Father Ted Crilly
— Alastair McEwan (@alastair_mcewan) March 18, 2021
OMG!!! 😱 watch as Charlie Stayt absolutely annihilates Tory minister over the size of his flag🇬🇧😭 pic.twitter.com/GYZpm7Ju0y
— ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) March 18, 2021
@BBCBreakfast please pass on our congratulations to Charlie Stayt, brilliant work.
— Spurs2257 (@spurscad) March 18, 2021
Charlie Stayt being brilliantly sarcastic, love Naga giggling in the background 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zgF1SI5xX5
— Kaz 💙🐟🐝 (@ginsolvesitall) March 18, 2021
Narrator: “Shortly after this interview, BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt disappeared in mysterious circumstances. He was never seen or heard from again.
“The Metropolitan Police decided *not* to treat his disappearance as suspicious.”#BBCBreakfastpic.twitter.com/eQpJXt4Q0X
— Alex Sowden 😷🏴🏴🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@AJS77) March 18, 2021
