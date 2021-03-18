This alternative Downing Street briefing is two minutes very well spent
As news emerged that there will be a disruption to supplies of the coronavirus vaccine in the UK, Matt Hancock fronted a briefing, in which he confirmed that supply is ‘lumpy’.
Matt Hancock keeps calling the supply of vaccines as “lumpy” which given the scare over blood clots probably isn’t the most appropriate word#DowningStreetBriefing
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 17, 2021
Fun fact: Matt Hancock spent five hours brainstorming ideas in a meeting before deciding that the most appropriate word to describe the delivery of the vaccine was “lumpy”.#DailyBriefing#DowningStreetBriefing
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 17, 2021
The briefing lasted 36 minutes, suggesting a serious misunderstanding of the word ‘brief’, especially as comedians Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy managed to reduce it to just over two minutes – and theirs is a lot more informative.
It walks a fine line between traumatising and savagely witty, with a definite lean towards the latter.
When they posted it on Twitter, people reacted like this.
After an emotional day worrying about the future of democracy, this made me laugh 😆 https://t.co/zaXbf5QOuD
— Joanna Bury 🌍🌱 (@JoannaBury) March 17, 2021
Hits that spot once again. Thank you. https://t.co/OC1dwVfLO1
— Neil Hardline Centrist Swan 🏴 🇮🇪 (@tramowl) March 17, 2021
Classic short form documentary.
— Paul F. Wood (@MrPaulFWood) March 17, 2021
I mean, the original is only a hair’s breadth away from parody, but they still manage to do *this* with it. https://t.co/sPCGLCIo5k
— LucyAbbotts (@LucyAbbotts) March 17, 2021
One tweeter even shared a tip for anyone struggling to cope with political developments.
I now prefer to think of you guys as being in power – it's more comforting and, at least, funny..! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Kp7FeNmLSe
— Ian Hobart (@hobart_ian) March 17, 2021
Sounds like a plan.
Larry and Paul’s Daily Briefing puts the real one in the shade
