This alternative Downing Street briefing is two minutes very well spent

Videos

As news emerged that there will be a disruption to supplies of the coronavirus vaccine in the UK, Matt Hancock fronted a briefing, in which he confirmed that supply is ‘lumpy’.

Matt Hancock keeps calling the supply of vaccines as “lumpy” which given the scare over blood clots probably isn’t the most appropriate word#DowningStreetBriefing — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 17, 2021

Fun fact: Matt Hancock spent five hours brainstorming ideas in a meeting before deciding that the most appropriate word to describe the delivery of the vaccine was “lumpy”.#DailyBriefing#DowningStreetBriefing — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 17, 2021

The briefing lasted 36 minutes, suggesting a serious misunderstanding of the word ‘brief’, especially as comedians Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy managed to reduce it to just over two minutes – and theirs is a lot more informative.

It walks a fine line between traumatising and savagely witty, with a definite lean towards the latter.

When they posted it on Twitter, people reacted like this.

After an emotional day worrying about the future of democracy, this made me laugh 😆 https://t.co/zaXbf5QOuD — Joanna Bury 🌍🌱 (@JoannaBury) March 17, 2021

Hits that spot once again. Thank you. https://t.co/OC1dwVfLO1 — Neil Hardline Centrist Swan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇪 (@tramowl) March 17, 2021

Classic short form documentary. — Paul F. Wood (@MrPaulFWood) March 17, 2021

I mean, the original is only a hair’s breadth away from parody, but they still manage to do *this* with it. https://t.co/sPCGLCIo5k — LucyAbbotts (@LucyAbbotts) March 17, 2021

One tweeter even shared a tip for anyone struggling to cope with political developments.

I now prefer to think of you guys as being in power – it's more comforting and, at least, funny..! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Kp7FeNmLSe — Ian Hobart (@hobart_ian) March 17, 2021

Sounds like a plan.

READ MORE

Larry and Paul’s Daily Briefing puts the real one in the shade

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab