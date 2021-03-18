Videos

This alternative Downing Street briefing is two minutes very well spent

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 18th, 2021

As news emerged that there will be a disruption to supplies of the coronavirus vaccine in the UK, Matt Hancock fronted a briefing, in which he confirmed that supply is ‘lumpy’.

The briefing lasted 36 minutes, suggesting a serious misunderstanding of the word ‘brief’, especially as comedians Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy managed to reduce it to just over two minutes – and theirs is a lot more informative.

It walks a fine line between traumatising and savagely witty, with a definite lean towards the latter.

When they posted it on Twitter, people reacted like this.

One tweeter even shared a tip for anyone struggling to cope with political developments.

Sounds like a plan.

