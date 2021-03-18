A cop said the Atlanta shooting suspect was having a ‘bad day’ – 6 stunned responses

News

There’s been widespread criticism today of a police officer who said the man who’s been charged with killing eight people in Atlanta was ‘having a really bad day’.

Captain Jay Baker told a news conference that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long had been interviewed by investigators and the video of what he said next went viral.

"Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did" — a law enforcement official explains Robert Aaron Long's decision to kill 8 people in a strange manner pic.twitter.com/u0zFcqjbNK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2021

And it prompted outrage and condemnation across Twitter.

A bad day “for him.” I wonder if it was a bad day for anyone else. https://t.co/ADUVE9KuAb — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 17, 2021

When I have a bad day I eat a ton of carbs. Probably more going on here https://t.co/gi04sQeDqC — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) March 17, 2021

This is what privilege looks like. https://t.co/dQNhcDi84x — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2021

You know who had an even worse day yesterday? The eight people this man apparently killed. https://t.co/bShS9YJgna — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 17, 2021

I had a bad day yesterday. I ate a shit-load of Wheat Thins. https://t.co/tnUhqzUSkY — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 17, 2021

