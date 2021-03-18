A cop said the Atlanta shooting suspect was having a ‘bad day’ – 6 stunned responses
There’s been widespread criticism today of a police officer who said the man who’s been charged with killing eight people in Atlanta was ‘having a really bad day’.
Captain Jay Baker told a news conference that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long had been interviewed by investigators and the video of what he said next went viral.
"Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did" — a law enforcement official explains Robert Aaron Long's decision to kill 8 people in a strange manner pic.twitter.com/u0zFcqjbNK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2021
And it prompted outrage and condemnation across Twitter.
a “bad day” huh https://t.co/tTj0phmHJ0
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 17, 2021
A bad day “for him.” I wonder if it was a bad day for anyone else. https://t.co/ADUVE9KuAb
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 17, 2021
When I have a bad day I eat a ton of carbs. Probably more going on here https://t.co/gi04sQeDqC
— Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) March 17, 2021
This is what privilege looks like. https://t.co/dQNhcDi84x
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2021
You know who had an even worse day yesterday? The eight people this man apparently killed. https://t.co/bShS9YJgna
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 17, 2021
I had a bad day yesterday. I ate a shit-load of Wheat Thins. https://t.co/tnUhqzUSkY
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 17, 2021
In three words.
I… just.. cannot… https://t.co/tJLNbmh17f
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 17, 2021
Or maybe these three.
What.
The.
Fuck. https://t.co/9TLehjR4cg
— kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) March 17, 2021
Source Twitter @atrupar
More from the Poke
This cat eyeing up a blue tit while playing its own scary soundtrack is magnificent
This NSFW banned Volkswagen advert is going viral again because it’s just so funny