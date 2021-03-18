News

A cop said the Atlanta shooting suspect was having a ‘bad day’ – 6 stunned responses

John Plunkett. Updated March 18th, 2021

There’s been widespread criticism today of a police officer who said the man who’s been charged with killing eight people in Atlanta was ‘having a really bad day’.

Captain Jay Baker told a news conference that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long had been interviewed by investigators and the video of what he said next went viral.

And it prompted outrage and condemnation across Twitter.

In three words.

Or maybe these three.

Source Twitter @atrupar

