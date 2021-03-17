This comparison of Donald Trump and Joe Biden talking Covid, one year apart, is an extraordinary watch

Politics

President Joe Biden gave a televised address about the coronavirus exactly one year after Donald Trump did the same thing.

And over on Twitter @therecount has done a supercut comparing and contrasting what the president – and former president – had to say and it really is worth 99 seconds of your time.

Two presidents. One year apart. pic.twitter.com/BJwL7QTJz9 — The Recount (@therecount) March 12, 2021

Just extraordinary stuff.

And here are a few of the things people were saying about it.

Americans can thank their lucky stars that the pandemic didn't begin during Trump's first year in office. — Bob Loblaw (Bah bla bla) (@BobLobl38583750) March 12, 2021

Dignity and sanity vs insanity and discourse. — JWB (@Oreobelle) March 12, 2021

Relief in every sense of the word https://t.co/eKyHl7ekbR — PattyValenti (@PattyCannonV) March 12, 2021

Who’s the guy on the left? Don’t know him — shane (@shaneyshane331) March 12, 2021

What a difference a vote makes. https://t.co/tLSOWMfF01 — Robert Heikkila (@newsouth418) March 12, 2021

I think his name is Former Guy. — 🇨🇦 Monte Alto 🇬🇧 (@Monte_Alto) March 12, 2021

READ MORE

Source @therecount