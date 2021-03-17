This comparison of Donald Trump and Joe Biden talking Covid, one year apart, is an extraordinary watch
President Joe Biden gave a televised address about the coronavirus exactly one year after Donald Trump did the same thing.
And over on Twitter @therecount has done a supercut comparing and contrasting what the president – and former president – had to say and it really is worth 99 seconds of your time.
Two presidents. One year apart. pic.twitter.com/BJwL7QTJz9
— The Recount (@therecount) March 12, 2021
Just extraordinary stuff.
And here are a few of the things people were saying about it.
Americans can thank their lucky stars that the pandemic didn't begin during Trump's first year in office.
— Bob Loblaw (Bah bla bla) (@BobLobl38583750) March 12, 2021
UNPRESIDENTIAL VS. PRESIDENTIAL
pic.twitter.com/1dPOkhOsDs
— TG (@TG22110) March 12, 2021
Dignity and sanity vs insanity and discourse.
— JWB (@Oreobelle) March 12, 2021
Relief in every sense of the word https://t.co/eKyHl7ekbR
— PattyValenti (@PattyCannonV) March 12, 2021
Who’s the guy on the left? Don’t know him
— shane (@shaneyshane331) March 12, 2021
What a difference a vote makes. https://t.co/tLSOWMfF01
— Robert Heikkila (@newsouth418) March 12, 2021
I think his name is Former Guy.
— 🇨🇦 Monte Alto 🇬🇧 (@Monte_Alto) March 12, 2021
READ MORE
Source @therecount
More from the Poke
‘How will you spend St Patrick’s Day?’ This hilarious answer is the only response you need
Our favourite funny reactions to the Downing Street lectern’s design fail