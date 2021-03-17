Politics

This comparison of Donald Trump and Joe Biden talking Covid, one year apart, is an extraordinary watch

John Plunkett. Updated March 17th, 2021

President Joe Biden gave a televised address about the coronavirus exactly one year after Donald Trump did the same thing.

And over on Twitter @therecount has done a supercut comparing and contrasting what the president – and former president – had to say and it really is worth 99 seconds of your time.

Just extraordinary stuff.

And here are a few of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

Comeback of the day

Source @therecount

More from the Poke