Pics

‘How will you be spending St Patrick’s Day?’ This hilarious answer is the only response you need

John Plunkett. Updated March 17th, 2021

St Patrick’s Day has sent this old Q&A viral all over again and we’re very glad it did because it’s brilliant.

It was shared on Twitter by journalist Martin Doyle, a memory from 1996 when he was tasked with asking author Brian Behan and comedian Kevin McAleer how they would be spending the big day.

And Kevin McAleer’s answer – you might also know him as boring Uncle Colm in Derry Girls – is simply fantastic.

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

Fabulous.

And there’s lots more Kevin McAleer courtesy of this thread by @MartinDoyleIT.

And also this!

To finish …

READ MORE

Simply 23 reasons to love Ireland on St Patrick’s Day

Source Twitter @MartinDoyleIT

More from the Poke