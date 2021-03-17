‘How will you be spending St Patrick’s Day?’ This hilarious answer is the only response you need

Pics

St Patrick’s Day has sent this old Q&A viral all over again and we’re very glad it did because it’s brilliant.

It was shared on Twitter by journalist Martin Doyle, a memory from 1996 when he was tasked with asking author Brian Behan and comedian Kevin McAleer how they would be spending the big day.

And Kevin McAleer’s answer – you might also know him as boring Uncle Colm in Derry Girls – is simply fantastic.

So I asked Kevin McAleer and Brian Behan in 96 what St Patrick’s Day meant to them Kevin’s answer still cracks me up pic.twitter.com/i2xggU1z6J — Martin Doyle (@MartinDoyleIT) March 17, 2016

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

Fabulous.

A classic… best response ever 👏🇮🇪 https://t.co/QpLnKJIqYG — Colin Broderick (@colin_broderick) March 17, 2019

And there’s lots more Kevin McAleer courtesy of this thread by @MartinDoyleIT.

Kevin McAleer, Tyrone Calling: “Of course, in these parts they used to drink ether, which is a mixture of alcohol and wind. A pint of ether, a smidgen of the Irish language and a dollop of magic mushrooms on your chips and you were ready to engage Elizabeth’s army in some bog” https://t.co/eRKZWAUXuD pic.twitter.com/AFHDlh5LWw — Martin Doyle (@MartinDoyleIT) April 7, 2020

And also this!

So a year later I asked Michael Redmond how he celebrated St Patrick’s Day pic.twitter.com/nlXaG05F81 — Martin Doyle (@MartinDoyleIT) March 17, 2021

To finish …

