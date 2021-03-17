Twitter

Our favourite funny reactions to the Downing Street lectern’s design fail

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 17th, 2021

You’ll no doubt be aware that Downing Street now has a fancy US-style briefing room to go with its fancy US-style government spokesperson – Allegra Stratton, in case you’re interested.

The first images emerged at the weekend, showing that the £2.6m refurbishment had gone all-in on the flags and the Tory blue paint job.

There were a lot of questions about the price tag – but Darren Dutton had it covered.

Unfortunately, the Russian-owned company that carried out the work had either not planned very well or had been given a last-minute addition to their instructions, because this happened.

The words ‘DOW REET’ trended on Twitter for hours, and these tweets stood out considerably better than the lectern’s label does.

The very funny @RussInCheshire pointed out the solution to the problem.

Matt Hancock probably knows a guy who’ll do it for just £2.5m.

Source Henry Mance Image ITV News

