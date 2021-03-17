Our favourite funny reactions to the Downing Street lectern’s design fail

Twitter

You’ll no doubt be aware that Downing Street now has a fancy US-style briefing room to go with its fancy US-style government spokesperson – Allegra Stratton, in case you’re interested.

The first images emerged at the weekend, showing that the £2.6m refurbishment had gone all-in on the flags and the Tory blue paint job.

Only four flags? Heads must roll. pic.twitter.com/CXUPeKHUL1 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 15, 2021

I’m not being funny, but it looks exactly like the stage at Conservative Party Conference. If Labour had won the election and spent £2.6 million painting bits of Downing Street red people would have gone absolutely ballistic. pic.twitter.com/PF241KQNzs — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) March 15, 2021

There were a lot of questions about the price tag – but Darren Dutton had it covered.

Revealed: The costings for the new Downing Street Briefing Room pic.twitter.com/RqCtinGVwv — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) March 16, 2021

Unfortunately, the Russian-owned company that carried out the work had either not planned very well or had been given a last-minute addition to their instructions, because this happened.

£2.6m for a briefing room, and this is the podium?? pic.twitter.com/KUBTJl22eP — Henry Mance (@henrymance) March 15, 2021

The words ‘DOW REET’ trended on Twitter for hours, and these tweets stood out considerably better than the lectern’s label does.

1.

Remember, kids, in these times of covid: Ha… Fa… …ace #DowReet — Jake Yapp (@jakeyapp) March 16, 2021

2.

We now go live to Dow Reet! pic.twitter.com/aFUvaIW9ZG — Matt Swift (@MSwift94) March 15, 2021

3.

The Comms room. Communications. Message discipline. Attention to detail 🤦‍♂‍🤦‍♂‍🤦‍♂‍ #DowReet pic.twitter.com/v2IGyID8IH — Tam Jardine (@Tam__Jardine) March 15, 2021

4.

"So, Boris, yeah? You want 4 flags, a crap desk, school chairs, bit of moody walnut veneer and a mini podium? Yeah, mate. £2.6m all in, best offer. Tell you what… I'll even stencil 'Dow Reet' on the front. Cushty."https://t.co/LY7lgJlUkr pic.twitter.com/yv3gU4IgIT — James S Clarke (@JSClarkeRenew) March 16, 2021

5.

I almost couldn’t believe they’d covered the lettering with the crest, but then… #DowReet pic.twitter.com/L2UjgWzjHR — Martin Angus (@martinangus) March 15, 2021

6.

7.

The worst makeover since Linda Barker fucked with that lady’s teapots on them string shelves.

DOW REET ! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aq03QCuJl7 — Glen Scott (@glenrules) March 15, 2021

8.

'They say how much for job? For joke we say £2.6m and we'll throw in Henry Hoover and they're like 'when can you start?'' #DowReet #henryhoover pic.twitter.com/nEuWMyvFO9 — Harry Palmer (@harrypalmer285) March 15, 2021

9.

Little did you know that Dow reet is how the stock market is discussed over a few pints in Whitley Bay — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) March 15, 2021

10.

in fairness what is more british than a new build with some absolutely shocking snags because it was somehow both very expensive and done on the cheap https://t.co/cSwG2uzxNf — lines (@thatinterlace) March 15, 2021

11.

I made this for art gcse using chicken wire and mod roc. I got a b- https://t.co/Gl7qok4SJZ — Bella Mackie (@bellamackie) March 15, 2021

The very funny @RussInCheshire pointed out the solution to the problem.

For another £2.6 million, we can have a plinth that displays all the letters.#DowReet pic.twitter.com/fDG4V6bZny — Russ (@RussInCheshire) March 15, 2021

Matt Hancock probably knows a guy who’ll do it for just £2.5m.

READ MORE

Downing Street’s £2.6 million briefing room got panned – 17 scathing takedowns

Source Henry Mance Image ITV News