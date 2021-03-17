News

The government’s anti-demonstration, pro-statue bill passed its second reading – 11 peaceful protests

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 17th, 2021

The government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill has passed its second reading in the House of Commons. The controversial legislation would see, among other things:

Fines and prison sentences for anyone found guilty of causing “serious annoyance”.

The potential for a ten-year prison sentence for damaging a statue.

Noise and time restrictions on demonstrations, even those carried out by just one person.

The bill doesn’t address problems with violent crimes against women, and the increase in the police’s powers to curb or prevent even peaceful demonstrations has caused serious disquiet.

Theresa May stood up and made a passionate speech against elements of the bill.

Then she voted for it.

Of course, the pro-bill MPs had their say too.

It soon became apparent that the bill was unlikely to be defeated, due to the enormous Tory majority.

When it passed, not a single Conservative had voted against it.

Tweeters made their feelings known – quietly and without vandalising a single statue.

1.

2.

3.

